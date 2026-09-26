Tripura BJP Serves Show-Cause Notice To Prominent Leader Over Dharmanagar Incidents

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Sep 26 (IANS) The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has served a seven-day show-cause notice on Barnali Goswami, former Chairperson of the Tripura State Commission for Women, seeking an explanation over her alleged role in recent incidents in Dharmanagar under North Tripura district, a party leader said on Saturday.

Goswami is the wife of BJP's sitting Dharmanagar MLA Jahar Chakraborti.

The notice, dated September 25, was served on Goswami on behalf of the BJP's Disciplinary Committee by Samrendra Chandra Deb.

According to the notice, an“unpleasant” incident involving BJP workers and supporters recently took place in the Dharmanagar Mandal area of North Tripura district, following which Goswami's name appeared in reports circulated on social media and widely through electronic media.

The notice said reports submitted by the BJP's district President and district in-charge regarding the adverse developments had also come to the notice of the state President Abhishek Debroy. It further said that the recent developments had created an adverse reaction towards the BJP both within the organisation and among the public.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party does not tolerate or approve any provocative activity or activity in violation of party discipline,” the notice said.

Goswami has been asked to explain, within seven days of receiving the notice, her role and position in connection with the developments and to provide in writing reasons why disciplinary action should not be initiated against her.

The notice warned that failure to submit an explanation within the stipulated period would invite action under the party's rules.

The show-cause notice comes amid tensions within the BJP's Dharmanagar organisation following a protest by members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at Dharmanagar Government Degree College on September 22.

During the protest, ABVP members raised“Go Back” slogans when Goswami arrived at the college. The students had raised issues including shortage of teachers, drinking-water facilities and disruption of academic activities.

The developments were followed by reports of clashes between rival groups of BJP workers in Dharmanagar.

Separate allegations also emerged regarding the assault of the father of an ABVP student leader following the college incident. On September 24, ABVP activists staged a protest outside the Dharmanagar District Magistrate's office, demanding action against those allegedly responsible for the assault.

The protesters also burnt an effigy of Goswami.

Complaints and counter-complaints have reportedly been lodged in connection with the incidents.

The BJP's show-cause notice, however, does not itself establish Goswami's involvement in any assault or clash. It seeks her explanation regarding her role and position in connection with the developments and refers to reports in which her name appeared.

Goswami's response to the notice and any subsequent decision by the BJP's state leadership are now awaited.

While responding to media queries on the Dharmanagar incidents, Chief Minister Manik Saha had said that the BJP's Disciplinary Committee was looking into the matter.

“Any kind of indiscipline or unpleasant activity will not be tolerated or approved by the party,” Saha said earlier this week.