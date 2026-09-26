Pune Bids Emotional Farewell To India's First Public Ganpati Idol

Amid traditional dhol-tasha beats, flower showers and chants of“Morya Morya”, Pune bid an emotional farewell to Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati, regarded as India's first public Ganpati, as the idol was immersed at 4:01 am on Saturday. Thousands of devotees gathered along the procession route to catch a glimpse of the idol, which was carried on the decorated 'Shri Vighnaharta Rath'. The procession began around 9 pm on Friday, with festival chief and Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Trust trustee Punit Balan leading the chariot.

Grand Procession Begins

Earlier, at around 7:30 am, the idol was worshipped and aarti was performed by Dr Bhavarth Dekhne, chief trustee of Alandi Devasthan, and Deputy Commissioner of Police Krishikesh Rawale. At 8 am, the chariot carrying the idol left Shri Ganesh Suvarnadham Temple for the Tilak statue at Mandai. Following tradition, Balan offered floral garlands to Pune's five revered Ganpati idols at the statue.

The procession reached Belbag Chowk at around 9:45 pm, where a statue of Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari, with a nagada mounted above it, led the way. Traditional martial arts performances by ShivYoddha Mardani Akhada added to the celebrations, while Yuva Vadyapathak, Shri Ram and Ramanbaug dhol-tasha groups kept the beats going. Devotees and volunteers showered flowers on the chariot at several points along the route. The cold-fire illumination on the Rath also drew attention as the procession moved through the city.

Final Aarti and Immersion

At around 3:30 am, the chariot reached Tilak Chowk, where thousands of devotees gathered for darshan and raised chants of“Morya Morya”. Additional Commissioner of Police Tejaswini Satpute performed the aarti before the idol was taken towards the immersion site. The idol was finally immersed at the municipal tank at Panchaleshwar immersion ghat at 4:01 am, bringing the procession to an end.

Trustee Reflects on Procession, Future Plans

Speaking about the procession and the preparations for next year's celebrations, Punit Balan said the event was held with the same enthusiasm and grandeur as every year. He also spoke about the delay in joining the procession and thanked the authorities and volunteers for their support.“The immersion procession of the Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Trust's Ganpati Bappa was conducted with the same enthusiasm and grandeur as every year. We were ready to participate in the immersion procession at the time given by the police administration, but there was a delay due to certain reasons. After receiving permission from the police, we joined the immersion procession on Laxmi Road. We tried to complete the procession in the shortest possible time," Balan said.

"There is certainly a sense of sadness after bidding farewell to Bappa. However, we will immediately begin preparations for next year's Ganeshotsav with new ideas. I sincerely thank the police administration, Pune Municipal Corporation, mandal office-bearers and all the volunteers for their cooperation in conducting the entire Ganeshotsav peacefully and enthusiastically.” (ANI)

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