Russian Strikes On Data Centers Cause Broadcasting Problems For Several Channels
"Due to systematic strikes on data centers, telecommunications infrastructure, and national television and radio broadcasters, there have been disruptions in the transmission of the 'We Are Ukraine+' television channel. Following the strike on Cosmonova's infrastructure, the channel is currently temporarily off the air," the channel said on Telegram.
Technical specialists are currently in contact with their technology partners and are working to restore the signal.
The television signal of Novyny also disappeared during the day.Read also: Drone attack on Kyiv region: Injury toll rises to five, including two children
"At the same time, the novyny website, Telegram, YouTube, and other Novyny digital platforms remain accessible," the company said.
The company added that the interruption of the television signal is temporary. Broadcasting is expected to resume shortly.
As reported, following a Russian strike this morning, another strike hit the Cosmonova data center later in the day. The second attack caused disruptions to the operation of various services.
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