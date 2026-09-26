Ranbir Kapoor Asks Mrbeast To Chant 'Jai Shree Ram' During Ramayana Event

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Famous American YouTuber MrBeast attended a Mumbai event for Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, and Namit Malhotra.

During the event, one of the paparazzi said, "Jai Shri Ram, Mr Beast." As the YouTuber got confused what he should say, Ranbir told Mr Beast to reply by saying, "Jai Shri Ram." The YouTuber quickly chanted "Jai Shri Ram."

Ranbir, who will be seen as Lord Ram in the highly anticipated project, also went on to explain the meaning of Dharma during the event.

He said,“Ramayana and Shri Ram are deeply etched in our subconscious mind. Lord Rama never tried to be a hero; he is called Maryada Purushottam, which means ideal man. He was born as a prince and could have had everything, but he sacrificed it all to fulfil his father's promise and his duties. There is a term called Dharma, which means duties. He is the perfect man, and I hope through this film, you could have a brief introduction to our culture and history.”

As the event ended up getting delayed for several hours, a lot of the members from the media decided to boycott the event.

During the event, Ranbir even lifted a Shiv Dhanush, offered prayers, and then placed it back.

Along with Ranbir as Lord Rama, the project has Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Arun Govil as King Dashrath, Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra, and Adinath Kothare as Bharat.

'Ramayana' is a two-part franchise with the first part expected to be out in the cinema halls on November 9 this year, during Diwali. The second part, which is still in production, is scheduled for a 2027 release.