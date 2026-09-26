PNR INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Pentair (PNR) Investors Of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Deadline On October 2, 2026

If you purchased or acquired securities in Pentair between March 11, 2025 and July 14, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).









NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Pentair plc (“Pentair” or the“Company”) (NYSE: PNR) and reminds investors of the October 2, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See .

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) that there was significant destocking of inventory in the Pool channel; (2) that, as a result, the Company's sales and operating income were adversely affected; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On July 14, 2026, after the market closed, Pentair released its preliminary second quarter 2026 financial results, disclosing that“the [C]ompany estimates that the destocking of inventory in the Pool channel negatively impacted Pool segment sales by approximately $170 million and Pool segment income by approximately $105 million.”1 As a result, second quarter 2026 sales were expected to be“down 17 percent versus the prior guide of approximately 1 percent” and full year 2026“[s]ales are expected to be down approximately 4 percent to 7 percent versus prior guide of up 2 percent to 4 percent[.]” The Company also announced the departure of its Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

On this news, Pentair's stock price fell $11.35, or 15%, to close at $64.33 per share on July 15, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Pentair's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Pentair class action, go to /PNR call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for Investors Regarding the Pentair Securities Class Action Lawsuit:

What is the Pentair securities fraud lawsuit about?

The lawsuit alleges Pentair misled investors by failing to disclose significant inventory destocking in its Pool channel and the resulting negative impact on sales, operating income, and business prospects.

Who may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit?

Investors who purchased Pentair plc (NASDAQ: PNR) securities between March 11, 2025 and July 14, 2026 may be eligible to participate if they suffered losses.

What is a lead plaintiff, and how can I seek appointment?

A lead plaintiff represents the proposed class during the litigation. Eligible investors must file a motion with the court by October 2, 2026. Investors may participate without serving as lead plaintiff.

What should investors do if they purchased Pentair stock during the Class Period?

Investors should review their trading records and consider consulting counsel about their legal rights, participation in the lawsuit, or seeking appointment as lead plaintiff.

Why should investors contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP?

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP has represented investors in securities litigation for decades and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders. Investors who purchased Pentair securities during the Class Period may contact the firm to discuss their legal rights, potential claims, and the lead plaintiff process at no cost or obligation.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP ( ). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

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