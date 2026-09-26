Most Coloradans Speed On Highways, New CDOT Report Says

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- The Colorado Department of Transportation's newly released Driving Behavior Report states that 73% of Coloradans say they speed on main highways at least some of the time. Additionally, 69% of Coloradans say they do the same on local highways. Speeding is a major factor in crashes in Colorado and contributed to 234 deaths in 2025, 33% of total traffic fatalities that year.

“It is well known that increased speed elevates the chance of a fatality in the event of a crash,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol.“Yet, despite the risk, too many Coloradans continue to drive over the posted limit. The faster you go, the longer the stopping distance and the greater the force at impact, so please slow down. Driving the speed limit could give you time to react and avoid a violent crash.”

According to a study performed by AAA, at 31 mph, the odds of a pedestrian being killed when struck by a car is 50%. That risk increases to 75% at 39 mph and 90% at 46 mph. That means driving 45 mph in a 35 mph zone nearly doubles a pedestrian's risk of being killed if hit by a vehicle. Additionally, at 30 mph, a car's stopping distance is 75 feet. At 40 mph, a car's stopping distance increases to 118 feet, increasing the amount of time and space needed to react to an unexpected event on the road.

“Speeding is especially dangerous for pedestrians and other vulnerable road users. At lower speeds, pedestrians have a much higher chance of surviving a crash with a motor vehicle," said Shoshana Lew, executive director of CDOT.“While overall fatalities involving speeding are on a decline in 2026, pedestrian traffic deaths in Colorado have sharply increased over the past few years, and it remains vital that drivers obey laws designed to protect everyone on our roads.”

In 2024, an estimated 316,757 people in the United States were injured in traffic crashes involving speeding. By slowing down, Coloradans can prevent deaths, injuries, wild animal fatalities and property damage. To learn more, visit the CDOT speeding website.

Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits. Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected. Watch for workers. Drive with caution. Don't change lanes unnecessarily. Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones. Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you. Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones. Expect delays, especially during peak travel times. Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you. Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so. Be patient!

Download the COtrip App!

The new free COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download!

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Most Coloradans speed on highways, new CDOT report says News Provided By Colorado Department of Transportation September 26, 2026, 13:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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