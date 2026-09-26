ICBA Announces Research Chair Initiative For Emirati Women To Mark Emirati Women's Day

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Two-year opportunity for an Emirati woman researcher to lead applied research supporting food security and resource sustainability Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 2026: The International Center for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA) has announced an initiative to establish the“ICBA Research Chair for Sustainable and Resilient Agriculture”, offering an outstanding Emirati woman researcher the opportunity to lead multidisciplinary research over two years. The initiative aims to develop solutions that support the UAE's priorities in sustainable agricultural production and natural resource management.

The initiative supports Emirati women's leadership in scientific research and innovation, reflecting the objectives of Emirati Women's Day in recognizing their contributions and strengthening their role in development. ICBA intends to open applications for the inaugural cycle in January 2027, with eligibility requirements, selection criteria and application procedures to be announced in due course.

The research chair will address agricultural challenges in the UAE and other arid and water-scarce environments. Research areas will include soil and land management, water and alternative water sources, salinity, resilient crops and production systems, and emerging agricultural technologies. The research chair aims to translate research findings into practical solutions and provide scientific evidence to inform agricultural policy.

Dr. Tarifa Alzaabi, Director General of ICBA, said:“The support of the UAE's leadership has opened significant opportunities for Emirati women in scientific research and innovation. At ICBA, we are committed to supporting Emirati women researchers in leading research that addresses national priorities and strengthens their presence in the global scientific community.”

Dr. Alzaabi added:“The interconnected nature of climate, environmental, economic and geopolitical challenges, alongside rapid advances in technology and artificial intelligence, calls for investment in research, innovation and national capabilities that contribute to food security and resource sustainability.”

She continued:“This research chair builds on more than a quarter of a century of ICBA's experience, drawing on its scientific expertise, research facilities, and national and international networks and partnerships to provide a comprehensive research environment that supports an Emirati woman researcher in leading high-quality research and translating knowledge and innovation into impact.”

The research chair will offer opportunities for scientific mentorship, knowledge exchange and interdisciplinary collaboration, connecting research with agricultural sector needs and field applications. It will also open opportunities for the next generation of Emirati women researchers to contribute to solutions for sustainable agriculture.