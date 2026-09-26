Ranchi: Man Dies In Road Accident, Family Blocks Road For Compensation

A man died in a road accident on Friday night in Ranchi, Jharkhand, following which the victim's family blocked a road demanding immediate compensation.

Police Detail Compensation Process

Speaking to reporters in Ranchi, DSP Neeraj Kumar said that the accident took place last night, following which the victim succumbed to his injuries during treatment. He added that the vehicle involved in the accident has been identified and traced through CCTV footage. "Last night, a road accident took place in which the man died during treatment. The vehicle involved in the incident has been identified. It was traced through CCTV," DSP Hatia Neeraj Kumar said.

The police officer said that the government compensation process cannot be completed immediately and requires certain procedures to be followed. "The government compensation that is available cannot be provided immediately. Until the charge sheet is filed, the compensation proposal will not move forward from our side," he said.

Kumar further said that the family members are demanding that the compensation amount be provided immediately. "The family is demanding that compensation be provided to them immediately. For now, talks are ongoing, and after the discussion is concluded, we will try to clear the road as quickly as possible," he added.

Police officials are currently engaged in discussions with the family members to resolve the matter and restore normal traffic movement in the area. Further investigation into the case is underway.

Separate Fatal Accident in Jamshedpur

Earlier on Wednesday, four people died after a car collided with a truck on the National Highway in Jamshedpur, with the deceased including the daughter of Jharkhand Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Dipika Pandey Singh's daughter.

Giving details of the accident, Sonari Police Station In-Charge Sanjay Suman said the truck had broken down on the highway, and the car crashed into it from behind. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)