Karnataka RTC Update: Pahani To Get Farmer Photo, Address And QR Code

The Karnataka government is planning a major upgrade of the farmers' land Pahani, also known as the Record of Rights, Tenancy and Crops (RTC). Under the proposed system, the Revenue Department will include the landowner's photograph, address, Aadhaar number and FRUITS ID details directly on the Pahani document. The move is aimed at strengthening land records, improving transparency and making it easier to verify ownership-related information.

Akarband Records To Be Digitally Linked With Pahani

The department is also digitally linking Akarband land area records with the Pahani. This is expected to help resolve discrepancies when the land area shown on the map does not match the area mentioned in the Pahani.

Every new RTC will also feature a QR code, which people can scan to verify official details related to the property, including information on any active bank loans.

The Revenue Department had earlier linked Pahani records with Aadhaar numbers as part of efforts to strengthen land records. Revenue officials said the department is now taking the process further by matching the landowner's photograph, address, Aadhaar number and FRUITS data to create more comprehensive records.

Technology Upgrade To Strengthen Ownership Records

The department has decided to digitise the basic land document, or RTC, using geo-referenced maps and open location codes along with the Aadhaar link.

Officials have pointed out that having a person's name on the Pahani does not, by itself, always establish complete ownership rights over a property. The government is introducing these technology-based changes to strengthen land records and provide clearer information on ownership and property details.

Target To Issue 25 Lakh New RTCs In 3 To 4 Months

The government has set a target of issuing at least 25 lakh updated RTCs to the public over the next three to four months. The upgraded system is also expected to make it more difficult to create fraudulent land documents and facilitate illegal land-grabbing attempts.

The Revenue Department will roll out the new system for single-owner RTCs in the first phase. For jointly owned RTCs, the department will issue the new-format Pahanis when owners apply for other revenue services.