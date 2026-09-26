Karnataka CM Urges Minorities To Stay Alert Over SIR, Protect Voting Rights

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 26 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday urged members of minority communities to remain vigilant during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and protect their voting rights.

Speaking after inaugurating the Karnataka Parva 2026 programme at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said the theme of the event was "unity in diversity and self-reliance through skills".

He said different regions of Karnataka had diverse food traditions and cultural practices. "Minority empowerment is part of the overall development of Karnataka," Shivakumar said, adding that members of different minority communities had come together at the event to demonstrate unity.

He said the Congress had fought for Independence based on the principle of unity in diversity and described Karnataka Parva as an opportunity for people across the state.

Shivakumar said the government had continued the programmes initiated during the Siddaramaiah government to provide protection and opportunities for minority communities.

Shivakumar said three members from minority communities had been appointed as ministers and one had been elected as Chairman of the Legislative Council.

He also said more than 25 people had been appointed as chairpersons of various boards and corporations, while a prominent leader from the Kalaburagi Dargah had been given responsibility in the Waqf Board.

He said the appointments had provided opportunities for minority community leaders from different parts of the state.

Shivakumar said the government had introduced several programmes to promote education and skill development among minority youth. "Young people must remain vigilant. There is a conspiracy to remove voters belonging to minority communities from the electoral rolls during the SIR process, and we are fighting against it," he alleged.

He urged members of minority communities to protect their voting rights. "Your right to vote is your right to life. Protect it," he said.

Shivakumar also said he had invited the Buddhist community of Bylakuppe and members of all communities in Karnataka to this year's Mysuru Dasara celebrations.

Calling upon women to become self-reliant and create employment opportunities, Shivakumar said the government was committed to providing economic support to women.

"Women should become self-reliant, become entrepreneurs and create employment. We are committed to strengthening your lives," he said.

He said the government's guarantee schemes are aimed at strengthening women's economic position and claimed that the government was spending Rs 1.20 lakh crore every year to provide economic support to people across different sections of society.