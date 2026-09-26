YSRCP Slams TDP Govt Over Arrest Of Youths Questioning Liquor Sales

YSRCP Condemns Arrests Over Liquor Sale Posts

YSRCP ST Cell state president (Pain Tribes) Gunda Surendra on Saturday slammed the TDP coalition government for allegedly arresting two young men after they questioned liquor sales on social media. He demanded that police immediately disclose their whereabouts to their parents.

Speaking at the party's central office, Surendra said Maheshwar Reddy was arrested in Hyderabad after posting about liquor being sold above the maximum retail price. He alleged that a tribal youth from Mangalagiri was also arrested after using the AP Excise Suraksha app to flag suspected fake liquor.

Surendra warned that local MLA and Minister Nara Lokesh would be responsible if any harm came to the tribal youth. He asked why the government was targeting those who raised questions instead of investigating allegations of adulterated liquor, including reported sales at 143 wine shops in Visakhapatnam.

He also questioned why the two young men faced arrest while no case was filed against the media outlet for reporting on suspected fake liquor. Surendra demanded a comprehensive inquiry and urged the government to make its findings public.

Party Protests Police Harassment and 'Illegal Cases'

Earlier today, YSR Congress Party leaders warned that they would launch a statewide agitation if the police continued illegal cases, midnight arrests and harassment of party workers. They said the party would never be intimidated for raising its voice in support of unemployed youth over the alleged DSC–2025 irregularities.

YSRCP leaders from Krishna and Guntur districts visited the Vijayawada Police Commissioner's Office and submitted a representation to DCP Saritha. They demanded an end to the harassment of those who participated in the peaceful protest at the SAAP office. The leaders said that if the police provided the list of persons named in the cases, they would voluntarily appear at police stations and submit themselves for arrest. They urged the police not to enter homes at midnight and frighten parents and family members.

Allegations of Unfair Treatment and Violence

Speaking to the media, the leaders questioned why permission was denied to the YSRCP's peaceful protest while TDP and Jana Sena rallies were allowed on Bandar Road.

They alleged that nearly 300 persons posing as teachers were allowed inside the SAAP premises and that persons carrying sticks and rods attacked YSRCP leaders, unemployed youth and differently-abled protesters. (ANI)

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