'Dhoni's 2011 Six Inspired Me To Take Up Cricket,' Says Puri Titans' Aashirwad Swain

MENAFN - IANS) Kataka, Sep 26 (IANS) Aashirwad Swain drew inspiration from MS Dhoni's famous 2011 World Cup-winning six and put the former India captain's lessons into practice as he held his nerve to guide Puri Titans to a thrilling two-wicket win over Keonjhar Miners in the Odisha T20 League - CM Trophy at the Barabati Stadium.

Chasing 141, Puri Titans were reduced to 113/8 in the 18th over and needed 15 runs from the final six deliveries. With the game slipping away, Swain kept his composure and took his team over the line.

Swain said he deliberately tried to take the chase deep after observing that the ball was coming onto the bat slowly.

“I was trying to analyse the situation outside. The ball was coming a little late on the wicket, so this was on my mind that the deeper we go, the team in front of us will also panic. Most of the time, the plan was that I stay till the end,” Swain said after the match.

“I believed in myself that no matter how many runs there were in the last over, I could finish it.”

Swain revealed that Dhoni's unbeaten 91 in the 2011 ODI World Cup final, which was sealed with a six against Sri Lanka, played a major role in his decision to pursue cricket.

“The last six of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in 2011 became the reason for me to pick up the sport,” he said.

“I got inspired by him. I learnt a lot from him by watching the match videos: that you have to take the game till the last over. So he has a big role. He is my inspiration.”

Although Swain is yet to meet his idol, Dhoni's influence was evident in his approach during the tense chase as he remained focused despite wickets falling around him.

The Puri Titans batter also revealed that his jersey number, 19, comes from another sporting icon, football great Lionel Messi.

“I'm a big Messi fan also. In the early stages, he also had the No. 19 jersey,” Swain said.

The 19-year-old from Rourkela has had to overcome limited access to quality cricket facilities during his early years. Swain said the lack of academies and coaching options meant he had to work hard to develop his game.

“There were not that many academy facilities there. So I had to struggle a lot for good coaching in my childhood,” he said.

A significant step in his development came during the off-season when he trained with former India batter and coach Wasim Jaffer in Mumbai.

Jaffer had earlier worked with the Odisha team, helping Swain establish a connection with the former India player. After a difficult previous season, Swain contacted Jaffer and was invited to Mumbai for training.

“My last year didn't go that well. So as soon as I messaged him, he replied that whenever you are free, come. We planned it out and had great sessions back in Mumbai,” he said.

“The confidence that I got in the off-season by working with him, I feel really good right now.

Swain also credited the Puri Titans camp for building a mindset of fighting until the final ball, regardless of the situation.

“From day one, we were trying to develop this culture in our camp that all the youngsters and all the seniors, whatever the situation is, we will try to get the team out of that situation,” he said.

“We will take the match to the last. So I guess that process gave results today. I am very happy.”

With Dhoni's composure as his inspiration, Messi's No. 19 on his back and Jaffer's guidance helping his development, Swain produced a match-winning finish when Puri Titans needed him most.