Himachal CM Slams Previous BJP Govt, Announces Welfare Measures

MENAFN - IANS) Mandi, Sep 26 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, saying its“double‐engine” model had pushed the state into a debt trap and led to misuse of resources.

Addressing a large public meeting in the Balh Assembly constituency of Mandi district, Sukhu said the state had received around Rs 60,000 crore through Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation and the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) during the BJP government's tenure, but the funds were not utilised properly.

He said the Congress government came to power around 45 months ago, giving someone from an ordinary family the opportunity to become Chief Minister. In its first Cabinet meeting, the government restored the Old Pension Scheme for employees. According to Sukhu, this decision led the Centre to stop financial assistance of around Rs 1,600 crore to Himachal Pradesh.

The Chief Minister said the Congress government had faced both natural disasters and political challenges. During the disaster, the state rebuilt around 23,000 damaged houses using its own resources. He added that with people's support and the blessings of the state's deities, the number of Congress MLAs again reached 40.

Sukhu said his government was committed to making Himachal Pradesh self‐reliant, curbing corruption and ensuring people received their due rights. He highlighted financial benefits for employees and pensioners, as well as welfare measures for orphaned children and widows.

Referring to the Kishau Multipurpose Project, Sukhu said the government had protected the state's interests. He claimed that under a BJP government, people could have faced an additional burden of Rs 3,000 crore, citing Uttarakhand's situation. He said Rs 3,000 crore in expenditure had been saved for Himachal Pradesh, and the project could generate annual revenue of Rs 1,200 crore to Rs 1,500 crore in the future.

Sukhu also highlighted measures for the dairy sector. He said milk was procured at Rs 32 per litre during the BJP government, while the present government raised the procurement price to Rs 61 per litre for cow's milk and Rs 71 per litre for buffalo milk. He added that further increases would be made.

The Chief Minister announced changes in eligibility criteria for the Mukhya Mantri Ka Apna Parivar Sukhi Parivar Yojana. The mandatory requirement of working for one day under MGNREGA would be removed, and the family income ceiling raised from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000. Sukhu further announced that all eligible women above 21 years would be provided a monthly pension of Rs 1,500.

Referring specifically to Balh, Sukhu said that had Congress candidate Prakash Chaudhary won the Assembly election, he would be a minister in the state government today.