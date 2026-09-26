MP: Bhopal Development Plan 2047 Draft Published, Public Feedback Invited

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Sep 26 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government has published the much‐awaited draft of the Bhopal Development Plan‐2047. The new“master plan” places special emphasis on the city's development while prioritising the environment, employment, traffic management and civic amenities.

The plan covers an investment area of 1,016.90 square kilometres, comprising 254 villages, and is designed for an estimated population of about 45 lakh. The proposed developable area stands at 61,017.02 hectares. The administration has invited public claims, objections, and suggestions on the draft.

Prepared on four major bases, conservation of the natural environment, modern and citizen‐friendly development, promoting necessary changes in the city, and increasing employment and economic activities, the plan aims to balance growth with sustainability.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on his X handle that along with compensation to landowners, developers will get the facility of additional development. He described it as an important initiative towards building a prosperous, accessible and developed Bhopal, urging citizens to submit objections and suggestions on the published draft.

In the master plan, about 3,000 hectares of land has been proposed for a growth corridor. A 51‐kilometre‐long corridor will connect suburbs including EKAI (Education, Knowledge and Artificial Intelligence) City, the airport, proposed CMU, logistics and wholesale trade areas. This corridor can host hotels, health services, IT, AI and data centres, logistics, wholesale trade, hypermarkets, malls, multiplexes, corporate offices, education hubs, and housing. Mixed‐use and high‐density development is proposed.

A BRTS corridor is planned for public transport, which can later be converted into MRTS. The corridor will also connect routes to Vidisha, Raisen, Narmadapuram and Indore. Mixed land use has been proposed, allowing shops and commercial activities alongside residential use depending on road width. The plan proposes greater relaxation of FAR and building height for lands on wider roads, along with simplified development rules.

In the“Bhopal Master Plan‐2005,” the green area was about 16 per cent. The new plan proposes to increase it to around 27 per cent. A golf course has been suggested for the redevelopment of Bhanpur Khanti, and open area at the colony level is proposed to rise from 10 per cent to 12 per cent. Special emphasis has been laid on preserving Bhojtal and its catchment area, hills, forests, ponds, reservoirs and tiger reserve areas.

A Digital Twin City system is proposed for real‐time monitoring of development and construction activities to address illegal construction, traffic and other urban issues. Security provisions include networking of private CCTV cameras at public places, transparent boundary walls for public buildings and safe traffic arrangements.

Multilevel and mechanised parking will be promoted, including under community open areas, ROBs, and flyovers, with joint use of land for basement parking allowed. An Education Knowledge Artificial Intelligence (EKAI) City is planned in the Bhaunri area to promote education and AI‐related institutions. Charitable activities such as orphanages, special schools, nursing homes and night shelters will be permitted in various land‐use zones.

After receiving public claims, objections and suggestions, the process will be completed based on the feedback received.