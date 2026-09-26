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President Ilham Aliyev And First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Watch Main Race Of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more
The main race of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is underway on the Baku City Circuit.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their family members are watching the race.
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