ASE: Turnover Surges 30.2% In A Week

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept 26 (Petra) – Average daily Turnover at the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) over the week of September 20–24 was at about JD14.3 million, compared to JD 11 million the previous week, an increase of 30.2 percent.

Total trading volume for the week stood at about JD71.6 million, up from JD55 million the previous week, with 42.2 million shares changing hands through 25,869 transactions.

Financial stocks led trading at JD36.33 million, 50.74 percent of the total, followed by the industrial sector with JD19.55 million, 27.31 percent, and services at JD15.71 million, 21.95 percent, according to the weekly figures.

The general share price index closed the week up at 4,125.6 points, compared to 4,124.7 points the previous week, an increase of 0.02 percent.

The financial sector index edged up by 0.85 percent, while the industrial sector fell by 0.57 percent and services by 1.04 percent.

Comparing the closing share prices of 125 companies with previous closings, 65 were up, while 43 dropped while the rest were flat.

//Petra//SS