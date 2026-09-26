CBI Opposes Bail Plea Of Ex-Judge Giribala Singh In Twisha Sharma Death Case

MENAFN - IANS) Jabalpur/Bhopal, Sep 26 (IANS) The CBI has opposed the bail plea of former district judge Giribala Singh in the Twisha Sharma death case, telling the Madhya Pradesh High Court that there is ample evidence indicating her alleged complicity and that she could influence witnesses and tamper with evidence if released.

In its reply filed before the High Court at Jabalpur, the agency said further investigation was continuing into certain important aspects of the case and urged the court to reject Singh's petition under Section 483 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. "There is ample evidence on record against the accused/petitioner showing the complicity of the accused in the crime," the CBI said, according to the document available with IANS.

The agency further submitted that "there is every likelihood that if the accused/petitioner is released on bail may influence the witnesses and tamper with the evidences."

The case relates to the death of Twisha Sharma, who was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on the night of May 12, 2026.

According to the CBI, Twisha married Samarth Singh on December 9, 2025. After the family allegedly discovered her pregnancy on April 17, a dispute arose between her and her matrimonial family, following which she left for Noida. The agency said allegations regarding Twisha's character were levelled by her husband and mother-in-law and that the issue was reflected in WhatsApp chats examined during the investigation. Twisha returned to Bhopal on April 30 and underwent an abortion, the CBI said.

It alleged that she subsequently asked her mother to take her back to her maternal home, claiming she was facing continuous harassment and cruelty. On May 12, Twisha allegedly called her mother and informed her about abusive behaviour by her husband. Later that night, she was found hanging at the matrimonial house and was taken to AIIMS Bhopal, where doctors declared her dead.

An FIR was registered at Katara Hills police station on May 15 against Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh under Sections 80(2), 85 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

The Madhya Pradesh government subsequently sought transfer of the investigation to the CBI.

The Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the matter on May 25, following which the CBI registered its case the same day and took over the probe. The CBI said Singh was arrested on May 28 after the High Court cancelled her anticipatory bail.

It also alleged that she initially did not fully cooperate in providing her voice samples. According to the agency, CBI officials and CFSL experts visited Central Jail, Bhopal, on July 9 and 10 to obtain voice samples.

Singh allegedly refused to provide the remaining specimen on the second day, following which the CBI approached the trial court. Her remaining voice samples were obtained after a court order dated July 14. The agency also alleged that both accused did not cooperate with CFSL experts during reconstruction of the crime scene.

The CBI filed a charge sheet against Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh on August 17 under Sections 85, 108 and 3(5) of the BNS. It said further investigation into allegations relating to dowry death, dowry and other aspects was continuing.

The agency also told the High Court that financial details of the deceased had been examined and alleged that money was transferred to her account by the accused on various occasions, while a substantial portion was subsequently used for their own expenses through her account.

The CBI further claimed that co-accused Samarth Singh (Twisha's husband) had absconded during the initial investigation by Bhopal Police. The case is currently at the stage of framing of charges, according to the agency's reply.