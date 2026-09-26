EC Partner In 'Vote Theft' With BJP: Shivakumar

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 26 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday accused the Election Commission of being a“partner in vote theft” along with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and demanded that the President dissolve the poll panel and scrap the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Addressing a protest organised by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, Shivakumar alleged that the Election Commission had become a“puppet” of the BJP and was targeting poor voters and those critical of the administration.

He said,“The Election Commission has become a puppet of the BJP. The names of poor voters and those who criticise the administration are being targeted. They have become partners in vote theft along with the BJP.”

Shivakumar urged the President to intervene and dissolve the Election Commission. He also demanded the arrest of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the cancellation of elections he alleged were conducted illegally.

He said the Election Commission had misused its constitutional autonomy. Referring to Gyanesh Kumar, he remarked,“You are not the Chief Election Commissioner, but the Chief Selection Commissioner.”

He said the Union government should convene Parliament and hold an early discussion on the issue, adding that“the obsession with power will not last forever”. Shivakumar demanded that the ongoing SIR exercise be cancelled and a fresh revision process undertaken.

He also referred to reports of differences within the Election Commission. He alleged that members appointed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi acted on their conscience and opposed decisions taken by the CEC. He said this indicated dissent against the CEC's decisions.

According to Shivakumar, Karnataka has a population of around seven crore, of whom 5.54 crore are registered voters. He alleged that the SIR exercise had reduced the number to 4.46 crore and that notices had been issued to 30–40 lakh people.

“The right to vote is the right of every individual. Voting is the greatest opportunity our Constitution gives citizens through the democratic system. We will not allow this right to be taken away,” he said.

Shivakumar also referred to the Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha constituency, claiming that Congress candidate Mansoor Khan had lost the election by a margin of 31,000 votes according to the Election Commission, and questioned BJP leaders over what he described as a reduction of 12 lakh votes through the SIR exercise. He further alleged that three lakh votes had gone missing in Mahadevapura and claimed that 12 lakh votes had been misused.

He said the alleged irregularities were eroding public faith in democracy and that the Congress was protesting to demand transparency in the electoral process, including the SIR exercise. Shivakumar said the government planned to conduct local body elections in November–December and had decided to use ballot papers for the polls.

He said the Congress was fighting for a stronger electoral system and would take the campaign against SIR to every village. He added that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had launched their campaign against alleged“vote theft” from Karnataka, and called upon party leaders, including booth‐level agents, to strengthen the campaign.

Shivakumar said the Congress had, through the Constitution, given citizens major democratic rights and referred to institutions and symbols, including the national flag and national anthem, as contributions to the country.

He alleged that India's democratic model had come under threat since the BJP came to power and said the Congress would continue its fight for transparency in elections.