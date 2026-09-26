British Group To Build New Hotel In Jordan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 26 (Petra) – UK-based IHG Hotels & Resorts has signed a franchise agreement with Al Ameed Coffee company to develop a new hotel in Jordan on Saturday.

Located in Amman's Airport Road, the property will draw inspiration from the Kingdom's deep-rooted coffee culture.

According to a statement released by the group, which already operates 8 other hotels in the Kingdom, the new 50-room hotel will be situated in an area experiencing rapid growth in residential and commercial activity, benefiting from easy accessibility and connections to the main transport network.

Talking at the signing ceremony, Haitham Mattar, Managing Director for India, the Middle East, and Africa at IHG Hotels & Resorts, said Jordan continues to solidify its position as a "promising market for long-term growth, driven by national tourist development priorities and an increasingly diverse visitor base." In turn, Basel Daher, Managing Partner at Al Ameed Coffee company, stated the hotel represents an extension of the company's 50-year "success story" in the Kingdom, introducing a new, integrated hospitality concept rooted in Jordan's heritage and culture.

The statement noted that the group, which is listed on the London and New York stock exchanges, owns a portfolio of over one million rooms across 7,000 hotels in more than 100 countries, with an additional 2,300 hotels currently in the development phase.

IHG Hotels & Resorts, which is the holding company for the hotel group, is a company registered and operating under the laws of England and Wales and its portfolio employs 400,000 people across its offices and facilities worldwide.

//Petra// AG