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UN General Assembly Opens With Nearly 130 World Leaders in New York
(MENAFN) World leaders converged on New York on Tuesday as the high-level General Debate of the 81st UN General Assembly opened, launching the main phase of a week packed with speeches, bilateral meetings and diplomatic engagements.
Nearly 130 heads of state and government are expected to attend in person, with the General Debate running through Saturday before concluding Monday, Sept. 28.
This year's session carries the theme "Restoring trust, managing transformation: A United Nations that delivers for all." UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is set to present his annual report on the organization's activities at the opening session.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is scheduled to deliver the first national address, continuing a tradition that has held for decades, followed by US President Donald Trump speaking as leader of the host nation.
The gathering unfolds against a backdrop of ongoing wars in Iran and Ukraine and persistent tensions across the Middle East. Leaders are also expected to tackle a wide range of global challenges during the session, including climate change, artificial intelligence, sustainable development and pandemic preparedness.
Several high-level meetings are scheduled to run alongside the main debate, including dedicated sessions on climate action, sea-level rise and pandemic preparedness.
Nearly 130 heads of state and government are expected to attend in person, with the General Debate running through Saturday before concluding Monday, Sept. 28.
This year's session carries the theme "Restoring trust, managing transformation: A United Nations that delivers for all." UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is set to present his annual report on the organization's activities at the opening session.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is scheduled to deliver the first national address, continuing a tradition that has held for decades, followed by US President Donald Trump speaking as leader of the host nation.
The gathering unfolds against a backdrop of ongoing wars in Iran and Ukraine and persistent tensions across the Middle East. Leaders are also expected to tackle a wide range of global challenges during the session, including climate change, artificial intelligence, sustainable development and pandemic preparedness.
Several high-level meetings are scheduled to run alongside the main debate, including dedicated sessions on climate action, sea-level rise and pandemic preparedness.
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