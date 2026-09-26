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Eight Muslim-Majority Nations Press Israel to Honor Gaza Truce Deal
(MENAFN) Eight countries, among them Türkiye, issued an urgent appeal on Tuesday demanding that Israel move swiftly to meet unfulfilled obligations tied to the first stage of the Gaza ceasefire framework.
Joining Türkiye in the appeal were the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Qatar, Egypt, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Jordan.
Foreign ministers from the Muslim-majority bloc voiced alarm in a joint statement, citing "deep concern over the continued humanitarian suffering in Gaza."
The ministers demanded that Israel act "to immediately fulfill its outstanding commitments under the First Phase of the Comprehensive Plan, including by ensuring the immediate, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance and Early Recovery supplies, and facilitating the rehabilitation of critical infrastructure."
The statement further underscored the urgency of safeguarding the fragile truce and halting any further breaches.
The agreement in question — formally titled the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict — represents a multilateral framework struck between Israel and Hamas aimed at ending the protracted war in Gaza.
Joining Türkiye in the appeal were the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Qatar, Egypt, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Jordan.
Foreign ministers from the Muslim-majority bloc voiced alarm in a joint statement, citing "deep concern over the continued humanitarian suffering in Gaza."
The ministers demanded that Israel act "to immediately fulfill its outstanding commitments under the First Phase of the Comprehensive Plan, including by ensuring the immediate, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance and Early Recovery supplies, and facilitating the rehabilitation of critical infrastructure."
The statement further underscored the urgency of safeguarding the fragile truce and halting any further breaches.
The agreement in question — formally titled the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict — represents a multilateral framework struck between Israel and Hamas aimed at ending the protracted war in Gaza.
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