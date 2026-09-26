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IG Metall Regions Push for 5 Percent Wage Hike Ahead of Key Talks
(MENAFN) Regional branches of Germany's largest industrial union pressed the organization on Tuesday to pursue a 5% pay increase for workers across the metal, electrical and auto sectors.
IG Metall chapters spanning several states — including North Rhine-Westphalia, Hesse, Lower Saxony, Berlin, Brandenburg and Saxony — converged on the identical 5% figure for a contract spanning 12 months. The branches additionally pushed for a "social component," a measure designed to soften the impact on workers in lower pay brackets.
Drawing on input gathered from regional bargaining committees, the union's executive board is set to unveil a unified, nationwide wage demand on Wednesday in Frankfurt, a figure that would apply to hundreds of thousands of employees across Germany's metal and electrical industries.
Negotiations with employer associations are slated to begin in October, with the possibility of warning strikes emerging as early as November.
The industry encompasses automakers, mechanical engineering firms and electronics manufacturers, alongside suppliers to the aerospace and defense sectors. Collective bargaining agreements across the industry extend to roughly 3.7 million workers.
IG Metall chapters spanning several states — including North Rhine-Westphalia, Hesse, Lower Saxony, Berlin, Brandenburg and Saxony — converged on the identical 5% figure for a contract spanning 12 months. The branches additionally pushed for a "social component," a measure designed to soften the impact on workers in lower pay brackets.
Drawing on input gathered from regional bargaining committees, the union's executive board is set to unveil a unified, nationwide wage demand on Wednesday in Frankfurt, a figure that would apply to hundreds of thousands of employees across Germany's metal and electrical industries.
Negotiations with employer associations are slated to begin in October, with the possibility of warning strikes emerging as early as November.
The industry encompasses automakers, mechanical engineering firms and electronics manufacturers, alongside suppliers to the aerospace and defense sectors. Collective bargaining agreements across the industry extend to roughly 3.7 million workers.
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