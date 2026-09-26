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US Secures Expanded Military Footprint in Greenland Under New Pact
(MENAFN) The United States will gain broader military access across Greenland and the authority to establish new defense zones, under a landmark agreement signed Tuesday by the US, Denmark and Greenland.
Signed on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, the deal amends and expands the 1951 Defense Agreement on Greenland and carries "no end date."
According to the document, released by the Danish Foreign Ministry, the three parties share an interest in granting the US military access to Greenland "to the extent necessary to defend Greenland, the North Atlantic Treaty area and the American continent, including through establishment of a Golden Dome defense system." The agreement also calls for deeper NATO involvement in the Arctic, spanning "planning, presence, exercises, and joint intelligence gathering."
Under the terms, the US "shall be allowed to modernize and expand its activities" at Pituffik Space Base and set up additional defense zones at Narsarsuaq and Mestersvig, with technical specifics still to be worked out by mutual agreement.
The agreement further stipulates that US contracts for goods and services tied to building, maintaining and servicing these defense areas should go to Greenlandic companies "to the maximum extent possible," factoring in their capabilities and feasibility.
Washington retains the option to propose further defense sites or expanded military operations and facilities, though any such moves would require consultation and mutual consent among all parties.
The pact also grants US forces "the right of free access to and movement between" defense areas throughout Greenland via land, air and sea. American aircraft will be permitted to fly over and land anywhere in Greenland, and US public vessels may gain undersea access to Greenlandic territorial waters, barring separate agreements stating otherwise.
The document emphasizes that these rights must be exercised in ways that respect "the Greenlandic society and the Greenlandic way of life," specifically protecting hunting, fishing and other traditional practices.
The signatories also pledged to "work together to counter espionage in Greenland," with Denmark committing to further strengthen its Arctic security posture.
Per the agreement, "no state that is not a member of NATO" will be permitted to build military installations or maintain an ongoing military presence in Greenland without separate consent. The deal likewise bars states or investors from non-NATO, non-NATO-partner and non-EU countries from acquiring control or major influence over sensitive sectors — including critical infrastructure and resource extraction — where such influence could jeopardize national security or public order.
While Trump claimed ahead of the signing that the agreement hands the US "permanent control over security and all other needs" in Greenland, the text itself reaffirms "the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark" and acknowledges the Greenlandic people's right to self-determination under international law.
Should Greenland pursue independence, Denmark and Greenland have agreed to ensure the newly formed state commits to "remain in NATO," seeks membership if required, and inherits Denmark's rights, obligations and defense commitments under the current deal.
The agreement will officially take effect once both Denmark and Greenland complete their respective parliamentary approval processes.
Signed on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, the deal amends and expands the 1951 Defense Agreement on Greenland and carries "no end date."
According to the document, released by the Danish Foreign Ministry, the three parties share an interest in granting the US military access to Greenland "to the extent necessary to defend Greenland, the North Atlantic Treaty area and the American continent, including through establishment of a Golden Dome defense system." The agreement also calls for deeper NATO involvement in the Arctic, spanning "planning, presence, exercises, and joint intelligence gathering."
Under the terms, the US "shall be allowed to modernize and expand its activities" at Pituffik Space Base and set up additional defense zones at Narsarsuaq and Mestersvig, with technical specifics still to be worked out by mutual agreement.
The agreement further stipulates that US contracts for goods and services tied to building, maintaining and servicing these defense areas should go to Greenlandic companies "to the maximum extent possible," factoring in their capabilities and feasibility.
Washington retains the option to propose further defense sites or expanded military operations and facilities, though any such moves would require consultation and mutual consent among all parties.
The pact also grants US forces "the right of free access to and movement between" defense areas throughout Greenland via land, air and sea. American aircraft will be permitted to fly over and land anywhere in Greenland, and US public vessels may gain undersea access to Greenlandic territorial waters, barring separate agreements stating otherwise.
The document emphasizes that these rights must be exercised in ways that respect "the Greenlandic society and the Greenlandic way of life," specifically protecting hunting, fishing and other traditional practices.
The signatories also pledged to "work together to counter espionage in Greenland," with Denmark committing to further strengthen its Arctic security posture.
Per the agreement, "no state that is not a member of NATO" will be permitted to build military installations or maintain an ongoing military presence in Greenland without separate consent. The deal likewise bars states or investors from non-NATO, non-NATO-partner and non-EU countries from acquiring control or major influence over sensitive sectors — including critical infrastructure and resource extraction — where such influence could jeopardize national security or public order.
While Trump claimed ahead of the signing that the agreement hands the US "permanent control over security and all other needs" in Greenland, the text itself reaffirms "the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark" and acknowledges the Greenlandic people's right to self-determination under international law.
Should Greenland pursue independence, Denmark and Greenland have agreed to ensure the newly formed state commits to "remain in NATO," seeks membership if required, and inherits Denmark's rights, obligations and defense commitments under the current deal.
The agreement will officially take effect once both Denmark and Greenland complete their respective parliamentary approval processes.
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