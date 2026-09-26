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Erdogan, Guterres Hold Closed-Door Talks in New York
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York on Tuesday, covering a wide range of regional and global concerns, Türkiye's Communications Directorate reported.
The private session at UN headquarters followed Erdogan's address to the 81st session of the General Assembly.
Erdogan noted that Türkiye had collaborated closely with Guterres — whose tenure as UN secretary-general is winding down — on numerous issues tied to global peace and security.
Turning to Gaza, Erdogan said Israel's "lack of willingness" to pursue peace had once again become "apparent." He told Guterres that attacks carried out by illegal settlers in the occupied West Bank, together with assaults on holy sites in Jerusalem, had "further worsened" the situation, and emphasized the importance of preserving the foundation for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
On Iran and Ukraine, the Turkish president said tensions needed to ease, adding that Türkiye was actively supporting diplomatic efforts. He suggested a regionally driven process could prove beneficial with respect to the Strait of Hormuz.
Addressing the Black Sea, Erdogan said Türkiye expects every party involved to act responsibly in safeguarding navigational security, voicing Ankara's concern over attacks targeting commercial vessels.
On Cyprus, Erdogan maintained that no proposal failing to recognize the sovereign equality and equal international standing of the Turkish Cypriot people would yield results.
The UN said in a statement that Guterres and Erdogan exchanged views on Cyprus, the war in Ukraine, and the broader situation across the Middle East.
The private session at UN headquarters followed Erdogan's address to the 81st session of the General Assembly.
Erdogan noted that Türkiye had collaborated closely with Guterres — whose tenure as UN secretary-general is winding down — on numerous issues tied to global peace and security.
Turning to Gaza, Erdogan said Israel's "lack of willingness" to pursue peace had once again become "apparent." He told Guterres that attacks carried out by illegal settlers in the occupied West Bank, together with assaults on holy sites in Jerusalem, had "further worsened" the situation, and emphasized the importance of preserving the foundation for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
On Iran and Ukraine, the Turkish president said tensions needed to ease, adding that Türkiye was actively supporting diplomatic efforts. He suggested a regionally driven process could prove beneficial with respect to the Strait of Hormuz.
Addressing the Black Sea, Erdogan said Türkiye expects every party involved to act responsibly in safeguarding navigational security, voicing Ankara's concern over attacks targeting commercial vessels.
On Cyprus, Erdogan maintained that no proposal failing to recognize the sovereign equality and equal international standing of the Turkish Cypriot people would yield results.
The UN said in a statement that Guterres and Erdogan exchanged views on Cyprus, the war in Ukraine, and the broader situation across the Middle East.
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