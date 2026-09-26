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France Approves Netanyahu Airspace Passage to New York
(MENAFN) Paris authorized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s aircraft to cross French airspace Tuesday as he traveled to New York for the UN General Assembly, according to a diplomatic source.
The decision drew criticism from European Parliament member Emma Fourreau, who posted on US social media company X: “This is the fifth time. It is time to put an end to this France that humiliates itself and tramples on international law.”
Fourreau also criticized the French government under President Emmanuel Macron, saying: “France under Macron once again authorizes Netanyahu, a criminal, to fly over French airspace to attend the UN General Assembly, even though he is the subject of an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.”
The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in November 2024 over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Netanyahu’s aircraft previously crossed French territory in July 2026, as well as in February, April and July 2025.
The decision drew criticism from European Parliament member Emma Fourreau, who posted on US social media company X: “This is the fifth time. It is time to put an end to this France that humiliates itself and tramples on international law.”
Fourreau also criticized the French government under President Emmanuel Macron, saying: “France under Macron once again authorizes Netanyahu, a criminal, to fly over French airspace to attend the UN General Assembly, even though he is the subject of an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.”
The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in November 2024 over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Netanyahu’s aircraft previously crossed French territory in July 2026, as well as in February, April and July 2025.
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