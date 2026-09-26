Cyclone Arnab Batters Chhattisgarh, Schools Shut Statewide Amid Flood Threat

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur, Sep 26 (IANS) Cyclone Arnab, which formed over the Bay of Bengal, has unleashed three days of torrential rainfall across Chhattisgarh, severely disrupting normal life in the Raipur, Bilaspur, Bastar, Durg and Surguja divisions.

Several roads remain submerged, traffic has halted on multiple routes, and connectivity has been severed in many areas.

Rivers and streams across the state have swollen dangerously, prompting authorities to issue Orange and Yellow alerts for several districts.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has ordered a complete holiday for all government, private, and aided schools in the state on Saturday.“Heavy rains could lead to waterlogging, rising water levels in rivers and streams, and difficulties in commuting. The decision ensures schoolchildren face no risks,” the Chief Minister said on his X handle.

He urged parents to keep children at home, remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel.

District Collectors and concerned departments have been instructed to implement the order effectively and stay on high alert for relief and rescue operations.

In Mahasamund district, intermittent heavy rain over the past two days has disrupted daily life. The Mahanadi River's water level has risen sharply due to continuous rainfall and releases from the Gangrel Dam, causing rivers and streams to overflow.

In Bamhani village, the government liquor shop was completely surrounded by floodwaters, trapping two security guards, Chhagan Lal Kurre and Eid Kumar Tandan. They released a video confirming they were safe. A team later carried out a successful rescue.

The administration has issued an alert for 18 villages situated along the riverbanks. The Bastar division and adjoining districts have borne the brunt of the cyclone's impact. Continuous torrential rain has caused most rivers and streams to overflow, submerging main roads and completely severing inter-district connectivity.

All 14 gates of the Gangrel Dam in Dhamtari have been opened after the reservoir reached over 98 per cent capacity. Approximately 50,000 cusecs of water are being released into the Mahanadi via the Rudri Barrage.

The Murumsilli Dam stands at full capacity (100 per cent), while the Dudhawa and Sondhur dams in Balod have exceeded 90 per cent. The overflowing Hatkul River near Dhamtari headquarters has cut off several surrounding villages.

Water has also been released from the Bango Dam in Korba and the Khatiguda Dam in Odisha, sending around 500,000 cubic metres downstream and rapidly raising the Indravati River's level.

Hundreds of villages in Sukma, Kanker, Bijapur, Jagdalpur, Narayanpur and Dantewada face an imminent flood threat following the large-scale release from Odisha's Kalahandi region, reports and sources said.

District administrations have placed rescue teams on standby, directed officials to maintain constant vigilance, and identified safe locations in every riverside village along the Mahanadi for potential relocation of residents.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as the system gradually weakens, with the safety of citizens remaining the top priority.