SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce To Step Down On October 2

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce has submitted her formal resignation from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, according to a letter she posted to her X account. The resignation takes effect Oct. 2.

Peirce-widely dubbed“Crypto Mom” for her push for clearer, rules-based regulation of digital assets-said she was grateful for the“honor of her professional lifetime” serving as a commissioner. In the same message, she indicated she would be leaving the agency under the leadership of Chairman Paul Atkins and Commissioner Mark Uyeda, the remaining Republican members of the five-person commission.

Peirce's resignation is effective Oct. 2, ending an approximately eight-year tenure at the SEC. She also served as director of the SEC's Crypto Task Force, a role she held starting Feb. 4, 2025. Her commissioner term had expired in June 2025, but the SEC notes commissioners may remain for up to about 18 months if not replaced earlier. The SEC's crypto posture has shifted since Donald Trump took office in January 2025, including reduced enforcement activity in some crypto matters. Peirce is expected to move into academia, with prior reporting tying her to Regent University's law school in Virginia as an associate professor.

Key takeawaysDeparture from the SEC after an“expired but extendable” term

Peirce's resignation follows a period of transition around her official SEC term. Her stint as commissioner had already reached its scheduled end in June 2025, but the SEC's rules allow members to continue serving for up to approximately 18 months after their term expires if they are not replaced before then.

She joined the commission for about eight years, and during the latter part of her service she also took on a more direct operational role related to digital-asset policy. Since Feb. 4, 2025, Peirce has been director of the SEC's Crypto Task Force, according to a designation letter posted by the SEC.

What Peirce leaves behind in SEC crypto policy

The SEC's Crypto Task Force has focused on how existing securities laws should apply to digital assets and decentralized systems. Peirce's role as director placed her at the center of the agency's internal work on those questions.

Earlier coverage from Cointelegraph reported that in June Peirce argued that publishing open-source code should not automatically subject software developers to federal securities laws-an issue that has been debated for years, particularly in the context of decentralized finance and the question of where liability should attach when code is publicly available.

Her approach has been broadly consistent with the regulatory direction that SEC leadership has described publicly. In remarks covered by the SEC, Chairman Paul Atkins has characterized enforcement-heavy regulation as“regulation by enforcement,” reflecting a shift in emphasis away from pursuing violations first and clarifying boundaries later.

A changing commission and an opening seat that may linger

Peirce's exit could affect how quickly the SEC's composition changes for crypto-related oversight. The seat she vacates may not be filled immediately.

The SEC already has one less member because Caroline Crenshaw-Peirce's predecessor on the commission-left in January, about 18 months after her term ended. As of the information in the reporting, President Donald Trump had not made nominations to fill Crenshaw's seat.

With Peirce resigning effective Oct. 2, the commission will continue to be shaped by its two remaining Republican members, Atkins and Uyeda, at least until new appointments are confirmed.

Next steps: law school appointment expected

Peirce's next move appears to be in academia. Cointelegraph reported in May that she planned to join Regent University's law school in Virginia as an associate professor in November. The university was described as expecting her to help strengthen academic coverage in areas including federal litigation, securities regulation, and digital assets.

That planned shift matters for the industry because Peirce has been one of the most visible SEC voices advocating for more structured regulatory clarity-often emphasizing that market participants benefit from clearer rules rather than enforcement after the fact.

Why her resignation matters now for the crypto community

Peirce's departure comes at a moment when the SEC's crypto strategy has been changing. Since Trump took office in January 2025, reporting cited by Cointelegraph says the agency has dropped or reduced certain enforcement actions and investigations involving crypto firms, including matters connected to Trump and his family. The broader implication is that digital-asset compliance may increasingly hinge on whether regulators articulate testable expectations-rather than relying primarily on enforcement to define the boundaries.

With Peirce leaving both as commissioner and as Crypto Task Force director, investors, developers, and exchanges will likely be watching closely for what-if any-new leadership brings to the SEC's internal approach to decentralized systems, developer responsibility, and disclosures. The question for the next phase of policy is whether the SEC will maintain the trajectory toward clearer guidance while still enforcing securities laws when it believes violations occur.

Readers should watch for two near-term developments: whether the SEC moves quickly to appoint Peirce's replacement, and how the Crypto Task Force's work evolves under new leadership in the lead-up to any future public regulatory signals.

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