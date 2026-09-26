Firma.Dev Launches E-Signature API Partner Program For Agencies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --Firma.dev today launched the Firma.dev Partner Progra, giving agencies, development studios and advisors two ways to earn from its e-signature AP. The Reseller Program lets agencies bundle white-label e-signatures into client projects at a markup they set. The Referral Program pays advisors and communities 20% of referred customer revenue for 18 months. Both tracks are self-serve, open now, and can be combined.Firma.dev prices its API at €0.049 (~5¢) per envelope with no contracts, monthly minimums, or per-seat fees, which leaves partners room to add their own margin

"Per-seat pricing and annual contracts leave an agency very little room to resell e-signatures at a profit," said Derick Dorner, co-founder of Firma.dev. "At €0.049 an envelope, an agency can charge its client ten times what it pays us, and the client still pays a fraction of legacy rates. We set the program up, so partners keep that margin and run everything themselves, from signup to invoicing."

Reseller Program for Agencies and Studios



The Reseller Program is designed for agencies and development studios that build software for individual clients, such as an HR portal or a contract workflow, where signing is one feature inside a larger project. Resellers buy envelopes at €0.049 (~5¢) each, set their own price and invoice the client directly, while Firma.dev stays in the background.

White label is included at every volume. It covers the partner's logo, colors, sender domain, email templates, signer terms and button labels, and signing can be embedded directly in the client's application. Customer Workspaces place each client in an isolated workspace with separate templates, documents, usage, and API keys.

In an illustrative example, a reseller charging €0.49 per envelope on a 10,000-envelope project bills the client €4,900 against €490 in envelope costs, a margin of roughly 9





"Customer Workspaces are what make reselling practical at scale," said Chris Davis, co-founder of Firma.dev. "Every client gets its own isolated workspace with its own templates, documents, usage and API keys, so a partner running twenty client projects always knows exactly whose envelopes are who's at the end of the month."

Referral Program for advisors and communities



The Referral Program is aimed at advisors, consultants, fractional CTOs, community operators and content creators. Each partner receives a unique referral code and link, and signups are attributed automatically. Referred customers get 50 envelopes on signup that they can use in production.

Partners earn 20% of each referred customer's revenue every month for 18 months from signup. The commission comes out of Firma.dev's share, so referred customers pay standard pricing. A customer who grows to €500 a month earns the referring partner €100 a month, or €1,800 over the full term.

Recent Product Releases



The Partner Program follows several releases since March. These include a verified node in n8n's integration directory, Organization Seals for automated company countersignatures, a TypeScript SDK, and support for 15 languages.

Legally Binding in 55+ Countries



Firma.dev is compliant with the ESIGN Act, UETA, eIDAS (SES and AES) and UK eIDAS, and its signatures are legally binding in 55+ countries. Every envelope includes an audit trail and a completion certificate, and the platform is hosted in the EU on AWS in Paris.

The Firma.dev Partner Program is available now at firma.dev/partner, with no fee to join either track.

About Firma.dev



Firma.dev is a developer-first e-signature API founded in Barcelona in 2024. Its mission is to make legally binding e-signatures simple and affordable to build into any product or workflow. SaaS companies, agencies and businesses use its REST API, embeddable signing and template editors, Customer Workspaces and MCP servers for AI tools. Pricing is pay-as-you-go at €0.049 (~5¢) per envelope, with no contracts, minimums or per-seat fees. Firma.dev is used by thousands of developers and is hosted in the EU.

Website: firma.dev

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Firma.dev

CONTACT: Derick Dorner 1600 Holdings LLC (Firma.dev)... +1 (503) 583-2842