MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) NANO Nuclear, IP3 and Cybernetic Intelligence Sign Letter of Intent to Pursue Nuclear-Powered AI Infrastructure Projects Letter of Intent Names NANO Nuclear as a Preferred Nuclear Technology & Services Provider for Potential Future Projects

September 25, 2026 7:59 AM EDT | Source: NANO Nuclear Energy Inc.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2026) - NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) ("NANO Nuclear" or the "Company"), IP3 Corporation ("IP3") and Cybernetic Intelligence announced the signing a Letter of Intent (LOI) setting out a framework to jointly pursue nuclear-powered artificial intelligence (AI), national security and computing and other infrastructure opportunities in the United States and select international markets.

The LOI names NANO Nuclear as a preferred provider of nuclear technology and services to IP3 and Cybernetic Intelligence for opportunities pursued through the collaboration. The relationship is expected to leverage NANO Nuclear's capabilities across advanced microreactor technology, nuclear fuel supply and logistics, and reactor operations.







Figure 1 - NANO Nuclear, IP3 and Cybernetic Intelligence Sign Letter of Intent to Pursue Nuclear Powered AI Infrastructure Projects

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Enabling Potential New Commercial Pathways for Advanced Nuclear

NANO Nuclear believes growing demand for secure, reliable and resilient power across AI, national security and computing and other critical infrastructure will create new applications for advanced nuclear technology beyond traditional utility-scale generation.

The collaboration brings together complementary capabilities intended to help convert those opportunities into potential commercial projects: NANO Nuclear as a provider of advanced nuclear technology, fuel and related services; IP3 providing project origination, development, financing and government engagement capabilities; and Cybernetic Intelligence contributing expertise in AI infrastructure, compute sovereignty and access to potential defense, intelligence and commercial compute customers.

Together, the parties intend to pursue an integrated development approach that connects advanced nuclear technology with identifiable energy demand, secure computing requirements, project development and potential access to capital. This is expected to include identifying potential end-users and host sites, assessing applicable regulatory and policy frameworks, developing project and feasibility materials, engaging potential financing and project partners, and evaluating the supply-chain and manufacturing capabilities required to support deployment.

The parties also expect to evaluate potential financing pathways for mutually agreed projects, including infrastructure and project finance, government-supported programs and other sources of institutional capital. These activities are intended to create a potential pathway from opportunity origination and project structuring through financing and commercial deployment.

Pursuing a Pipeline of Strategic Commercial Opportunities

The parties intend to jointly evaluate and pursue multiple potential commercial opportunities across the United States and select international markets. Areas under consideration include potential advanced reactor pilot programs for military applications, energy-resilience solutions for defense and intelligence installations, sovereign AI and high-performance computing infrastructure, maritime nuclear applications, and strategic international energy and infrastructure projects.

As an initial workstream under the LOI, the parties intend to identify and commence a mutually agreed pilot program, selected based on factors including project readiness, strategic priority and available resources. The pilot is expected to provide a framework for applying the parties' combined nuclear, infrastructure development and secure computing capabilities to a defined deployment opportunity. Any pilot would be subject to a separate project-specific agreement establishing its scope, timeline, commercial terms and deliverables.

In parallel, the parties expect to evaluate potential host sites and end-users, engage relevant government agencies, regulators, financiers and infrastructure partners, and assess supply-chain, manufacturing, localization and workforce requirements for potential deployments.

"Advanced nuclear is moving beyond traditional power markets as AI, national security and other strategic industries seek secure, reliable and resilient sources of energy. This collaboration is designed to position NANO Nuclear's technology at the center of that emerging opportunity," said James Walker, Chief Executive Officer of NANO Nuclear Energy. "Being selected as a preferred nuclear technology and services provider for opportunities explored under this collaboration is another meaningful step in expanding future commercial pathways for our company. By combining our reactor and fuel capabilities with IP3's relationships, project integrator and capital formation capabilities and Cybernetic Intelligence's expertise in sovereign AI, we have the opportunity to pursue projects where the need for advanced nuclear power is tied to identifiable demand."

"The opportunity in advanced nuclear now turns on execution. We must convert strong technology into financeable, buildable projects. That requires the right technology, customers, capital, regulatory strategy and development expertise in one place," said Michael W. Hewitt, Chief Executive Officer of IP3 Corporation. "NANO Nuclear brings deep expertise on advanced reactor technology and fuel capabilities to the table. Together we look forward to exploring projects across the infrastructure markets where energy security and resilience matter most."

"Compute sovereignty ultimately depends on energy sovereignty. As governments and critical industries deploy increasingly powerful AI systems, access to secure, dedicated and resilient power will become an increasingly important part of the infrastructure equation," said Maxim Serezhin, Chief Executive Officer of Cybernetic Intelligence. "We believe advanced nuclear can play an important role in meeting that requirement. By bringing together Cybernetic Intelligence's AI capabilities and vertically integrated compute systems, IP3's infrastructure development expertise and NANO Nuclear's advanced nuclear platform, this collaboration creates a compelling foundation to explore sovereign AI applications."

The LOI, which was formally executed last month, represents a non-binding and non-excusive framework for exploration of opportunities among the parties. Any future projects remain subject to further diligence, applicable regulatory and governmental approvals, financing and the negotiation and execution of applicable definitive agreements.

About IP3 Corporation

IP3 is a U.S.-based nuclear infrastructure integrator, operating through a buy-side integrator model, focused on the development and operation of peaceful and secure civilian nuclear power projects domestically and globally, with wholly owned subsidiaries IP3 Security Co. and Allied Nuclear Partners Inc. that extend IP3's reach across security and nuclear partnership domains.

About Cybernetic Intelligence LLC

Cybernetic Intelligence develops distributed, autonomous, explainable, and auditable AI systems designed for mission critical industrial, military, and intelligence operations. Our software bridges soft computing, control theory, advanced sensing, and mission-ready engineering to enable real-time environmental response and autonomous reasoning optimization.

About NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) is a North American advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified, and vertically integrated company across five business lines: (i) cutting edge portable and other microreactor technologies, (ii) nuclear fuel supply chain, (iii) nuclear fuel transportation, (iv) nuclear applications for space and (v) nuclear industry consulting services.

Led by a world-class nuclear engineering team, NANO Nuclear's reactor products in development include the proprietary KRONOS MMRTM Energy System, a stationary high-temperature gas-cooled reactor that is in construction permit pre-application engagement U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) in collaboration with University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, the ZEUSTM system, a portable solid core battery reactor, and the space focused, portable LOKI MMRTM system, each representing advanced developments in clean energy solutions that are portable, on-demand capable, advanced nuclear microreactors.

Advanced Fuel Transportation Inc. (AFT), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, bolstered by the May 2026 acquisition of Secured Transportation Services (STS), is led by former executives from the largest transportation company in the world and provides nuclear engineering and materials transport services in the U.S. and globally. Through NANO Nuclear, AFT is the exclusive licensee of a patented high-capacity HALEU fuel transportation basket developed by three major U.S. national nuclear laboratories and funded by the Department of Energy.

HALEU Energy Fuel Inc. (HEF), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is focusing on the future development of a domestic source for a High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) fuel fabrication pipeline for NANO Nuclear's own microreactors as well as the broader advanced nuclear reactor industry.

NANO Nuclear Space Inc. (NNS), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is exploring the potential commercial applications of NANO Nuclear's developing micronuclear reactor technology in space. NNS is focusing on applications such as the LOKI MMRTM system and other power systems for extraterrestrial projects and human sustaining environments, and potentially propulsion technology for long haul space missions. NNS' initial focus will be on cis-lunar applications, referring to uses in the space region extending from Earth to the area surrounding the Moon's surface.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release and statements of NANO Nuclear's management and collaborators in connection with this news release contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "explore," "plans", "aim," "goal," "believes", "potential", "future," "will", "should", "could", "would" or "may" or derivations of these words and other words of similar meaning about the future, although forward-looking statements could be denoted by other terms as well. In this press release, forward-looking statements include those relating to the anticipated potential benefits to NANO Nuclear of the LOI with IP3 and Cybernetic Intelligence described herein (which LOI is non-binding, non-exclusive and subject to risks and uncertainties and potential opportunities to be explored under such LOI). These and other forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control. For NANO Nuclear, particular risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include but are not limited to, risks associated with the preliminary, non-binding nature of the framework LOI described herein, including that definitive agreements with respect to any projects may never be entered into by the Company under the LOI, as well as the following: (i) risks related to our U.S. Department of Energy ("DOE"), U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission ("NRC"), Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission ("CNSC") or related state or other U.S. or non-U.S nuclear licensing submissions, (ii) risks related the development of new or advanced technology and the acquisition of complementary technology or businesses, including difficulties with design and testing, cost overruns, regulatory delays, integration issues and the development of competitive technology, (iii) risks related to our ability to obtain key vendor, technology and customer contracts and the significant funding necessary to execute on our business plan, (iv) risks related to uncertainty regarding our ability to technologically develop and commercially deploy a competitive advanced nuclear reactor or other technology in the timelines we anticipate, if ever, (v) risks related to the impact of U.S. and non-U.S. government regulation, policies and licensing requirements, including by the DOE, and the NRC, including those associated with the recently enacted ADVANCE Act and the May 23, 2025 Executive Orders seeking to streamline nuclear regulation, and (vi) similar risks and uncertainties associated with the operating a developing business a highly regulated, competitive and rapidly evolving industry, including that our plans may change and we may use our cash on hand faster or in different ways than anticipated as our business requires. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. These factors may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement, and NANO Nuclear therefore encourages investors to review other factors that may affect future results in its filings with the SEC, which are available for review at and at . Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

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Source: NANO Nuclear Energy Inc.