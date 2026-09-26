Thailand Integrates Efforts To Intensify Flood Monitoring, Assistance

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

By Kenny Teng

BANGKOK, Sept 26 (NNN) -- The Thai government has coordinated efforts among relevant agencies to closely monitor the flood situation and expedite assistance to affected people.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Ploythalay Laksameesaengchan said Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul had instructed all relevant agencies to monitor the situation around the clock, prioritising assistance and public safety.

"The Interior Ministry has ordered all provincial governors to intensify proactive flood monitoring and management, particularly in low-lying areas, along waterways and slopes, and locations previously affected by flooding," she said in a statement Saturday.

She said provincial offices of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) would serve as the main coordinating agencies, working with district authorities and relevant sectors to prepare personnel, machinery, evacuation centres and emergency assistance.

Ploythalay said Deputy Interior Minister Jhetseth Thaiseut had also instructed the DDPM to continuously monitor rainfall and water levels, deploy personnel and machinery, and issue immediate warnings to affected communities.

Meanwhile, another Deputy Government Spokesperson Lalida Persvivatana said the DDPM reported that flooding remained in 21 provinces nationwide, affecting 27,109 households and 84,605 people as of 7 am today.

She said flooding was reported in 93 districts, 350 sub-districts and 1,425 villages, with water levels generally declining, although levels were rising in Suphan Buri, Chachoengsao and Sa Kaeo.

"Water levels were stable in Nakhon Sawan, Phitsanulok, Lop Buri, Sing Buri, Nakhon Pathom, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Prachin Buri and Trat, while declining levels were recorded in Chiang Mai, Phetchabun, Uthai Thani, Saraburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Nakhon Ratchasima," she said.

Lalida said the DDPM also reported waterlogging at 44 locations on roads in Bangkok, with authorities continuing to monitor the situation closely.

The government urged the public to remain vigilant and follow official flood warnings and announcements.

Residents in low-lying areas were advised to move their belongings to higher ground, avoid unnecessary travel and check road conditions before travelling.

Those requiring assistance can contact local authorities or the DDPM hotline at 1784, which operates round the clock.

--NNN