Lift Big Eat Big Sponsors Two Teenage South African Weightlifters Ahead Of African Youth & Junior Championships

MENAFN - GetNews)"Pellsrus Weightlifting Club"Lift Big Eat Big is sponsoring 13-year-old Junique Windvogel and 14-year-old Lumar Karolse, two rising South African weightlifters from a township-based program in Jeffreys Bay, as they travel to Mostaganem, Algeria, to compete at the African Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships from October 5 to 13, 2026.

Austin, Texas, USA - September 26, 2026 - Lift Big Eat Big has announced its sponsorship of two teenage South African weightlifters, Junique Windvogel, 13, and Lumar Karolse, 14, ahead of their selection to represent South Africa at the African Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships in Mostaganem, Algeria, taking place October 5 to 13, 2026.

The sponsorship is designed to help cover travel and competition costs for two athletes who trained their way onto South Africa's national team from a township-based program rather than a high-performance center. As international weightlifting continues to draw talent from unexpected corners of the sport, Lift Big Eat Big is backing the pair with funding support tied directly to their trip abroad. From daily training under limited resources to representing their country on an international stage, Windvogel and Karolse reflect the kind of grit LBEB says it wants associated with its name.

Jeffreys Bay continues to produce standout young talent through Pellsrus Weightlifting Club, creating growing recognition for the athletes and coaching many are calling some of the most promising development work in South African weightlifting.

Windvogel and Karolse train at Pellsrus Weightlifting Club under coach Pieter Pretorius, and both attend Pellsrus Primary School in Jeffreys Bay, Eastern Cape. Both began weightlifting approximately two years ago and are now the two youngest athletes on South Africa's seven-athlete U17 team heading to the championships.

Lift Big Eat Big's sponsorship covers travel expenses and competition-related costs for both athletes, allowing their coach and program to focus on training rather than fundraising ahead of the trip.

"Helping these young athletes has a deeply personal and sentimental meaning for me. Weightlifting has been such a huge part of my life, and as someone who has competed internationally and stood on the podium, I understand firsthand the financial challenges that come with pursuing this sport," said Mona de Lacey, co-owner of Lift Big Eat Big.

"But for these kids, the challenges go far beyond simply finding the money to travel and compete. They give their heart and soul to weightlifting while sometimes struggling to afford even basic daily necessities and food. Despite that, they continue to show up every single day, giving everything they have in training and when they step onto the competition platform.

"The chance to compete internationally can change the entire trajectory of a young athlete's life, not only by opening doors in sport, but by changing what they believe is possible for themselves. It gives them the belief that their circumstances do not have to define their future, and that they are capable of achieving incredible things, no matter where they come from.

"It means the world to me to be able to contribute, even in a small way, and to be part of their journey. These kids have already shown that they have the heart, determination, and work ethic. They deserve the opportunity to see just how far those qualities can take them."

Windvogel competes in the Youth Female U49 kg category and turned 13 on September 19, 2026, making her among the youngest weightlifters ever selected to represent South Africa at this level. In 2026 she won both the South African U14 and U17 titles, along with the Youth Champion of Champions Award at the SA U14, Youth and Junior Championships, competing against and beating older girls. Her 64 kg clean and jerk sits 2 kg above the South African record standard for her category.

Karolse competes in the Youth Male U55 kg category and became the first Black male athlete to win the Champion of Champions Award for Eastern Cape Weightlifting in his first year of competition. He retained the SA U14 Champion of Champions title in 2026, his second year in the sport, and his recent 91 kg clean and jerk sits just 1 kg off the South African record standard.

About Lift Big Eat Big

Lift Big Eat Big is a strength and conditioning brand built on real training experience, not guesswork. Co-owned by strength coach James de Lacey, who holds an MSc in Sport & Exercise Science and has spent close to a decade coaching rugby, rugby league, and combat sports athletes, and Mona de Lacey, an internationally competitive weightlifter, LBEB combines credentialed coaching with firsthand athletic experience. The brand supports lifters and athletes at every level, from everyday training content to backing the next generation of competitive talent.