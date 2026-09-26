Award Winning Sydney Speaker Declares War On“Beige Communication”

MENAFN - GetNews) Communication expert says AI isn't the problem - sounding like everyone else is.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - September 26, 2026 - Award-winning speaker, bestselling author and Stevie® Woman of the Year recipient Michelle Bowden has launched a campaign against what she calls "The Sea of Beige" - a growing trend of bland, forgettable communication flooding workplaces as professionals increasingly rely on AI-generated content.

-p

But contrary to popular opinion, Bowden says artificial intelligence is not the enemy.

In fact, she loves it.

"AI is one of the most exciting productivity tools we've ever seen," says Bowden. "I use it every day. It helps people generate ideas, overcome writer's block, improve structure and create first drafts faster than ever before."

The problem, she says, is what happens next.

"Too many people are outsourcing not just the writing, but the thinking, the personality and the humanity as well. You must interrogate the output of your AI endeavours before presenting!"

Bowden, who has spent more than 27 years helping leaders, sales teams and professionals communicate more persuasively, believes organisations are at risk of creating workplaces filled with communication that is technically correct but emotionally forgettable.

"Presentations sound the same. Emails sound the same. Reports sound the same. LinkedIn posts sound the same," she says. "We're entering a sea of beige where everyone sounds competent, and nobody sounds memorable."

Importantly, Bowden is not advocating for less AI. In fact, Salesforce recently built a custom AI communication assistant called the MB Bot, based on Bowden's communication and persuasion methodologies. Her own training programs include AI prompting tools designed to help participants create faster, stronger presentations and more persuasive business communication.

"I absolutely want people using AI," she says. "Use it to get started. Use it to generate your first draft. Use it to challenge your thinking. Just don't hand over your voice."

According to Bowden, audiences can immediately sense the difference between communication that has been thoughtfully adapted by a human and communication that feels generic, automated or disconnected.

"I call it AI slop," she says. "It's polished. It's grammatically correct. It's often technically accurate. But it lacks the humanity that creates trust, connection and action."

Bowden's communication frameworks have helped organisations achieve extraordinary results. One FMCG client recently secured a deal worth more than $1 billion after applying her persuasion methodologies. A government client used similar frameworks to help secure $9.1 billion in Federal Budget funding.

While those outcomes are exceptional, Bowden says the underlying lesson applies to everyone.

"When people communicate clearly, confidently and persuasively, better decisions get made, stronger relationships are built and better results follow."

Perhaps the most surprising feedback Bowden receives is from audience members who tell her:

"I've never seen a speaker quite like you."

Her response?

"Why not?"

"Why are audiences so surprised by energy, originality, humour, audience interaction and genuine human connection?" she asks. "We've somehow normalised boring communication and AI has made it worse!"

Bowden believes the professionals who will thrive in the AI era will not be those who avoid AI, but those who combine the speed of AI with the authenticity, empathy and originality that only humans can bring.

"The goal isn't less AI," she says. "The goal is more human communication."

About Michelle Bowden

Michelle Bowden is an internationally recognised authority on persuasive communication and the bestselling author of How to Present: the ultimate guide to presenting live and online and How to Persuade: The skills you need to get what you want. For more than 27 years, she has helped leaders, sales teams and organisations communicate with greater confidence, clarity and influence. Her clients have collectively won billions of dollars in business using her presentation skills training and persuasion methodologies, and she is widely regarded as Australia's leading expert in presentation skills, persuasion and influence.