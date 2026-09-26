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Giftana Brings Customized Corporate Gift Hampers To Businesses For Memorable Diwali Celebrations Across India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, India, September 26, 2026 - As businesses prepare to celebrate the festival of lights, premier corporate gifting brand Giftana has introduced an updated catalog of curated diwali gifts. Tailored specifically for corporate teams, employees, valued clients, customers, and business partners, the collection offers versatile gifting solutions across various price points.
Organizations seeking to build lasting corporate relationships can access an array of options ranging from executive workplace tools to tradition-inspired festive hampers.
Diverse Corporate Gift Sets Tailored for Professional Teams and Partners
To meet the distinct requirements of modern workplace gifting, Giftana offers a wide range of multi-item corporate gift sets. Designed to support onboarding, client appreciation, and executive recognition, these options include 2-in-1 through 7-in-1 combo sets.
Popular items feature functional work essentials such as executive laptop bags, PU jute finish diaries, name-engraved metal pens, desktop organizers, and stainless steel temperature-display tumblers. These structured sets provide practical, high-utility options for HR departments and corporate buyers looking to reward employees or acknowledge business partners.
Gifting Category
Featured Product Examples
Personalization & Office
. Name-Engraved Pens
. Executive Laptop Bag Sets
Festive Gourmet & Sweets
. Smoor Truffles & Baklava
. Roasted Cashews & Almonds
Traditional & Eco-Friendly
. Peacock Meenakari Jars
. Clay Diyas & Torans
. Bamboo & Wood Desk Sets
Tech & Executive Accessories
. Bluetooth Speakers
. Temperature Display Flasks
Festive Gift Hampers Blending Heritage, Gourmet Delights, and Tech
Giftana's festive lineup focuses on diwali corporate gifts that celebrate traditional cultural heritage alongside contemporary lifestyles.
Traditional Festive Touches: Hampers such as the Shubh Aangan and Shubh Shringar collections include traditional celebratory items like handcrafted clay diyas, Shubh Labh torans, rangoli colors, dhoop sticks, and Laxmi Ganesh elements.
Giftana
Gourmet Indulgences: Festive bundles feature premium dry fruits (such as roasted salted almonds and Italian herb cashews), Smoor chocolate truffles, millet baklava, and almond brittle.
Giftana
Electronics & Contemporary Accessories: For tech-focused options, curated hampers bundle 5W wireless speakers, retro karaoke party microphones, and ambient lighting alongside sweet treats.
Giftana
Eco-Friendly Choices and Personalized Custom Branding
Demonstrating an increasing commitment to sustainability, Giftana offers eco-friendly gift hampers and office products crafted from natural materials. Sustainable offerings include bamboo desk items, wooden calendar sets, reusable copper bottles, and natural jute-finish accessories.
In addition to eco-conscious choices, Giftana emphasizes laser-engraving and customization services. Corporate clients ordering diwali gifts can apply corporate branding, company logos, or individual recipient names to items such as metal pens, diaries, drinkware, and luxury gift boxes.
Flexible Solutions for Every Corporate Budget and Bulk Order Needs
Giftana supports companies of varying sizes by providing tier-based options across all price points:
Budget-Friendly Options: Single custom-engraved pens, desk keychains, and compact desk organizers start under ₹500.
Mid-Range & Premium Hampers: Multi-piece combinations, gourmet treat boxes, and electronics sets are available from ₹800 to ₹2,500.
Luxury Gift Hampers: Premium CXO-level sets and comprehensive corporate bundles range from ₹3,000 to ₹5,000+.
For large orders, dedicated bulk corporate gift services are available with direct support for volume pricing, customized packaging, and direct distribution logistics. On select items, listed website offers show savings of up to 20% or more off standard prices.
Positive Customer Reviews and Proven Product Quality
Feedback published on Giftana highlights satisfaction with product construction, prompt communication, and delivery. Customers consistently commend the high build quality of custom desk items, personalized pens, and LED book lamps, noting that customized details make gifts feel thoughtful and well-crafted.
About Giftana
Giftana is an India-based corporate gifting platform specializing in customized corporate gifts, festive hampers, employee onboarding kits, and executive accessories. By combining personalized branding with utility and festive tradition, Giftana helps businesses build memorable relationships with clients, employees, and corporate partners.
To view the full festive collection or inquire about bulk corporate orders, visit giftana or contact the corporate gifting team directly.
Media Contact:
Giftana Corporate Sales Team
Email:... /...
Giftana
Phone: +91 70214 22798 / +91 83699 81329
Website:
Organizations seeking to build lasting corporate relationships can access an array of options ranging from executive workplace tools to tradition-inspired festive hampers.
Diverse Corporate Gift Sets Tailored for Professional Teams and Partners
To meet the distinct requirements of modern workplace gifting, Giftana offers a wide range of multi-item corporate gift sets. Designed to support onboarding, client appreciation, and executive recognition, these options include 2-in-1 through 7-in-1 combo sets.
Popular items feature functional work essentials such as executive laptop bags, PU jute finish diaries, name-engraved metal pens, desktop organizers, and stainless steel temperature-display tumblers. These structured sets provide practical, high-utility options for HR departments and corporate buyers looking to reward employees or acknowledge business partners.
Gifting Category
Featured Product Examples
Personalization & Office
. Name-Engraved Pens
. Executive Laptop Bag Sets
Festive Gourmet & Sweets
. Smoor Truffles & Baklava
. Roasted Cashews & Almonds
Traditional & Eco-Friendly
. Peacock Meenakari Jars
. Clay Diyas & Torans
. Bamboo & Wood Desk Sets
Tech & Executive Accessories
. Bluetooth Speakers
. Temperature Display Flasks
Festive Gift Hampers Blending Heritage, Gourmet Delights, and Tech
Giftana's festive lineup focuses on diwali corporate gifts that celebrate traditional cultural heritage alongside contemporary lifestyles.
Traditional Festive Touches: Hampers such as the Shubh Aangan and Shubh Shringar collections include traditional celebratory items like handcrafted clay diyas, Shubh Labh torans, rangoli colors, dhoop sticks, and Laxmi Ganesh elements.
Giftana
Gourmet Indulgences: Festive bundles feature premium dry fruits (such as roasted salted almonds and Italian herb cashews), Smoor chocolate truffles, millet baklava, and almond brittle.
Giftana
Electronics & Contemporary Accessories: For tech-focused options, curated hampers bundle 5W wireless speakers, retro karaoke party microphones, and ambient lighting alongside sweet treats.
Giftana
Eco-Friendly Choices and Personalized Custom Branding
Demonstrating an increasing commitment to sustainability, Giftana offers eco-friendly gift hampers and office products crafted from natural materials. Sustainable offerings include bamboo desk items, wooden calendar sets, reusable copper bottles, and natural jute-finish accessories.
In addition to eco-conscious choices, Giftana emphasizes laser-engraving and customization services. Corporate clients ordering diwali gifts can apply corporate branding, company logos, or individual recipient names to items such as metal pens, diaries, drinkware, and luxury gift boxes.
Flexible Solutions for Every Corporate Budget and Bulk Order Needs
Giftana supports companies of varying sizes by providing tier-based options across all price points:
Budget-Friendly Options: Single custom-engraved pens, desk keychains, and compact desk organizers start under ₹500.
Mid-Range & Premium Hampers: Multi-piece combinations, gourmet treat boxes, and electronics sets are available from ₹800 to ₹2,500.
Luxury Gift Hampers: Premium CXO-level sets and comprehensive corporate bundles range from ₹3,000 to ₹5,000+.
For large orders, dedicated bulk corporate gift services are available with direct support for volume pricing, customized packaging, and direct distribution logistics. On select items, listed website offers show savings of up to 20% or more off standard prices.
Positive Customer Reviews and Proven Product Quality
Feedback published on Giftana highlights satisfaction with product construction, prompt communication, and delivery. Customers consistently commend the high build quality of custom desk items, personalized pens, and LED book lamps, noting that customized details make gifts feel thoughtful and well-crafted.
About Giftana
Giftana is an India-based corporate gifting platform specializing in customized corporate gifts, festive hampers, employee onboarding kits, and executive accessories. By combining personalized branding with utility and festive tradition, Giftana helps businesses build memorable relationships with clients, employees, and corporate partners.
To view the full festive collection or inquire about bulk corporate orders, visit giftana or contact the corporate gifting team directly.
Media Contact:
Giftana Corporate Sales Team
Email:... /...
Giftana
Phone: +91 70214 22798 / +91 83699 81329
Website:
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