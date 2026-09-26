403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bitrecover Email Backup Software Enables Secure And Automated Backup Of 190+ Email Services
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Grandville, Michigan, September 26, 2026 - BitRecover, a provider of email backup, migration, recovery, and data management solutions, has announced its BitRecover Email Backup Software, a comprehensive solution designed to help individuals, businesses, and IT professionals back up and archive email data from more than 190 email services.
The software provides multiple options for saving mailbox data in 35+ formats and destinations, making it suitable for email backup, archiving, migration, and long-term data preservation.
Backup Emails from 190+ Services
BitRecover Email Backup Software supports numerous cloud, webmail, and email-server platforms, including Gmail, Google Workspace, Yahoo Mail, Outlook, Microsoft 365, Office 365, iCloud, IMAP servers, Exchange Server, Amazon WorkMail, IceWarp, and other supported services.
Users can create local copies of their mailbox data and save them to supported storage locations, including computers, external hard drives, USB drives, and NAS devices.
Multiple Export Formats
The software supports a wide range of output formats, including PST, MBOX, EML, MSG, PDF, HTML, OST, OLM, EMLX, MHT, XPS, RTF, DOC, CSV, and ZIP, subject to the selected source and destination.
This flexibility allows users to access and manage backed-up email data through different applications and formats according to their requirements.
Automated and Incremental Backup
BitRecover Email Backup Software includes Smart Schedule Backup, allowing users to configure recurring backups on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis.
Its Delta Backup feature can back up newly received emails since the previous backup, helping users avoid repeatedly processing the same mailbox data.
Advanced Filters and Batch Backup
Users can selectively back up mailbox data using filters based on date range, sender, recipient, subject, keywords, and folders. Specific folders can also be included or excluded according to individual requirements.
For organizations managing multiple accounts, the software provides Batch Mode, which allows users to add multiple account details through a CSV file and process them in a single operation.
Preserve Email Data and Folder Structure
The software is designed to retain important email properties during backup, including email content, metadata, formatting, attachments, inline images, hyperlinks, and folder hierarchy, where supported.
Users can also extract email addresses, attachments, and phone numbers from supported mailbox data.
Secure Authentication Support
For compatible email services, BitRecover Email Backup Software supports modern authentication technologies such as OAuth 2.0, multi-factor authentication (MFA), and Microsoft Graph API.
The software also supports IMAP-based accounts and provides options for connecting to supported mailboxes without altering the original server-side email data.
Windows and Mac Compatibility
BitRecover Email Backup Software is available for Windows and Mac users. The Windows edition supports Windows 11, Windows 10, Windows 8, Windows 7, and supported Windows Server editions. The Mac edition supports multiple macOS versions.
A free trial is available, allowing users to test the software before purchasing a license. The current trial supports backing up up to 25 emails per folder to supported formats and destinations.
“Our goal is to provide users with a flexible and accessible way to protect their email data,” said a BitRecover spokesperson.“With support for numerous email services, multiple output formats, automated scheduling, advanced filtering, and batch processing, the software is designed to accommodate a wide range of email backup and archiving requirements.”
About BitRecover
BitRecover develops software solutions for email backup, migration, recovery, conversion, and data management. Its product portfolio includes solutions designed to help individuals, businesses, and IT professionals manage email data across different platforms and formats.
BitRecover
2885 Sanford Ave SW #35065
Grandville, MI 49418, USA
Phone: +1 616 314 5060
Website:
The software provides multiple options for saving mailbox data in 35+ formats and destinations, making it suitable for email backup, archiving, migration, and long-term data preservation.
Backup Emails from 190+ Services
BitRecover Email Backup Software supports numerous cloud, webmail, and email-server platforms, including Gmail, Google Workspace, Yahoo Mail, Outlook, Microsoft 365, Office 365, iCloud, IMAP servers, Exchange Server, Amazon WorkMail, IceWarp, and other supported services.
Users can create local copies of their mailbox data and save them to supported storage locations, including computers, external hard drives, USB drives, and NAS devices.
Multiple Export Formats
The software supports a wide range of output formats, including PST, MBOX, EML, MSG, PDF, HTML, OST, OLM, EMLX, MHT, XPS, RTF, DOC, CSV, and ZIP, subject to the selected source and destination.
This flexibility allows users to access and manage backed-up email data through different applications and formats according to their requirements.
Automated and Incremental Backup
BitRecover Email Backup Software includes Smart Schedule Backup, allowing users to configure recurring backups on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis.
Its Delta Backup feature can back up newly received emails since the previous backup, helping users avoid repeatedly processing the same mailbox data.
Advanced Filters and Batch Backup
Users can selectively back up mailbox data using filters based on date range, sender, recipient, subject, keywords, and folders. Specific folders can also be included or excluded according to individual requirements.
For organizations managing multiple accounts, the software provides Batch Mode, which allows users to add multiple account details through a CSV file and process them in a single operation.
Preserve Email Data and Folder Structure
The software is designed to retain important email properties during backup, including email content, metadata, formatting, attachments, inline images, hyperlinks, and folder hierarchy, where supported.
Users can also extract email addresses, attachments, and phone numbers from supported mailbox data.
Secure Authentication Support
For compatible email services, BitRecover Email Backup Software supports modern authentication technologies such as OAuth 2.0, multi-factor authentication (MFA), and Microsoft Graph API.
The software also supports IMAP-based accounts and provides options for connecting to supported mailboxes without altering the original server-side email data.
Windows and Mac Compatibility
BitRecover Email Backup Software is available for Windows and Mac users. The Windows edition supports Windows 11, Windows 10, Windows 8, Windows 7, and supported Windows Server editions. The Mac edition supports multiple macOS versions.
A free trial is available, allowing users to test the software before purchasing a license. The current trial supports backing up up to 25 emails per folder to supported formats and destinations.
“Our goal is to provide users with a flexible and accessible way to protect their email data,” said a BitRecover spokesperson.“With support for numerous email services, multiple output formats, automated scheduling, advanced filtering, and batch processing, the software is designed to accommodate a wide range of email backup and archiving requirements.”
About BitRecover
BitRecover develops software solutions for email backup, migration, recovery, conversion, and data management. Its product portfolio includes solutions designed to help individuals, businesses, and IT professionals manage email data across different platforms and formats.
BitRecover
2885 Sanford Ave SW #35065
Grandville, MI 49418, USA
Phone: +1 616 314 5060
Website:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment