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Evidence Action Showcases Scalable Water Quality Solutions For Rural India At The 9Th India International Water Week 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, September 26, 2026: Evidence Action, through its technical partner in India EAII Advisors, participated in the 9th India International Water Week (IIWW) 2026, held from 22–26 September 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Organised by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India, under the theme "Climate Resilient Water Management, the event brought together senior policymakers and decision makers, researchers and technical experts, practitioners and planners, innovators, students, and other stakeholders from across the global water sector to exchange ideas, perspectives, and experiences. This event was inaugurated by the Hon'ble Vice-President of India, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, in the presence of Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Shri C. R. Patil, Ministers of State for Jal Shakti, and other senior dignitaries.
At the exhibition, the team showcased Evidence Action's approach to In-Line Chlorination (ILC), including the technologies, implementation models, monitoring systems and community engagement approaches that support effective delivery at scale. More than 300 visitors, including national and state government representatives, researchers, development organisations, technology providers, and students, engaged with the team on ILC technologies, implementation approaches, programme learnings and impact, and community engagement.
Evidence Action also presented two papers during the 2nd International WASH conference, organised by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation. The first paper, "A Comparative Review of Community-Scale Water Disinfection Technologies: Global Best Practices in Chlorination and Insights for India" (Paper ID: 102), was presented by Dr. Shveta Mahajan and Shri Abhinav Anand. The second paper, "In-Line Chlorination through Tablet-based Dosers: A Cost-effective Chlorination Solution for Water Safety at Scale in India" (Paper ID: 011), was presented by Dr. Shveta Mahajan and Shri Himanshu Arora.
The presentations drew on learnings from national and global chlorination practices, field implementation of ILC, and monitoring systems. They emphasised that ensuring safe drinking water calls for a comprehensive, responsive, and accountable water quality management system, encompassing source protection, context-appropriate treatment and rigorous monitoring. The papers also demonstrated how fit-for-context, evidence-led approaches can help strengthen government systems and expand access to safe drinking water at scale. Both papers have been included in the "Conference Proceedings: India International Water Conference 2026," compiled by the Ministry of Jal Shakti in collaboration with SPM-NIWAS.
Speaking on the occasion, Shri Bimlesh Kumar, Director, India Safe Water Program, EAII Advisors, said, "We're here at India Water Week because it brings together governments, researchers, practitioners and the private sector around some of the biggest challenges in water. We have a booth showcasing our Safe Water work, and we're presenting two papers, one on the global chlorination landscape and another on in-line chlorination as a community-scale safe water solution. It's also an opportunity to learn from the wider sector and understand how areas like technology, water security, climate resilience and stronger public systems connect with our work and where there may be relevant adjacencies for the future."
The participation at India International Water Week 2026 reinforced the growing national focus on water quality as an integral component of rural water supply nationally. It also provided an opportunity for cross-learning among states, technology providers, development partners, and practitioners working towards ensuring safe and sustainable drinking water for all. Evidence Action remains committed to supporting government efforts through technical assistance, evidence generation, and community-centred approaches to strengthen safe water systems and expand access to safe drinking water at scale across India.
About Evidence Action
Evidence Action is a global nonprofit that scales interventions backed by strong, rigorous evidence, focused on cost-effective solutions to major global health and poverty challenges. Founded in 2013, it has grown its programmes to reach several hundred million people annually, with its Deworm the World Initiative and Dispensers for Safe Water programmes recognised for their impact and value for money by organisations including GiveWell and Charity Navigator. In India, Evidence Action's India Safe Water Program works through its technical partner EAII Advisors to strengthen government-led water quality systems, including scaling In-Line Chlorination for safe rural drinking water.
At the exhibition, the team showcased Evidence Action's approach to In-Line Chlorination (ILC), including the technologies, implementation models, monitoring systems and community engagement approaches that support effective delivery at scale. More than 300 visitors, including national and state government representatives, researchers, development organisations, technology providers, and students, engaged with the team on ILC technologies, implementation approaches, programme learnings and impact, and community engagement.
Evidence Action also presented two papers during the 2nd International WASH conference, organised by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation. The first paper, "A Comparative Review of Community-Scale Water Disinfection Technologies: Global Best Practices in Chlorination and Insights for India" (Paper ID: 102), was presented by Dr. Shveta Mahajan and Shri Abhinav Anand. The second paper, "In-Line Chlorination through Tablet-based Dosers: A Cost-effective Chlorination Solution for Water Safety at Scale in India" (Paper ID: 011), was presented by Dr. Shveta Mahajan and Shri Himanshu Arora.
The presentations drew on learnings from national and global chlorination practices, field implementation of ILC, and monitoring systems. They emphasised that ensuring safe drinking water calls for a comprehensive, responsive, and accountable water quality management system, encompassing source protection, context-appropriate treatment and rigorous monitoring. The papers also demonstrated how fit-for-context, evidence-led approaches can help strengthen government systems and expand access to safe drinking water at scale. Both papers have been included in the "Conference Proceedings: India International Water Conference 2026," compiled by the Ministry of Jal Shakti in collaboration with SPM-NIWAS.
Speaking on the occasion, Shri Bimlesh Kumar, Director, India Safe Water Program, EAII Advisors, said, "We're here at India Water Week because it brings together governments, researchers, practitioners and the private sector around some of the biggest challenges in water. We have a booth showcasing our Safe Water work, and we're presenting two papers, one on the global chlorination landscape and another on in-line chlorination as a community-scale safe water solution. It's also an opportunity to learn from the wider sector and understand how areas like technology, water security, climate resilience and stronger public systems connect with our work and where there may be relevant adjacencies for the future."
The participation at India International Water Week 2026 reinforced the growing national focus on water quality as an integral component of rural water supply nationally. It also provided an opportunity for cross-learning among states, technology providers, development partners, and practitioners working towards ensuring safe and sustainable drinking water for all. Evidence Action remains committed to supporting government efforts through technical assistance, evidence generation, and community-centred approaches to strengthen safe water systems and expand access to safe drinking water at scale across India.
About Evidence Action
Evidence Action is a global nonprofit that scales interventions backed by strong, rigorous evidence, focused on cost-effective solutions to major global health and poverty challenges. Founded in 2013, it has grown its programmes to reach several hundred million people annually, with its Deworm the World Initiative and Dispensers for Safe Water programmes recognised for their impact and value for money by organisations including GiveWell and Charity Navigator. In India, Evidence Action's India Safe Water Program works through its technical partner EAII Advisors to strengthen government-led water quality systems, including scaling In-Line Chlorination for safe rural drinking water.
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