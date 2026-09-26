UAE Hosts Largest Ever UN Crime Congress As Abu Dhabi Welcomes 110 Nations

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE assumed the presidency of the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice on Saturday, as the capital welcomed delegates from more than 110 countries in what organisers confirmed is the largest gathering in the congress's 71-year history.

Minister of Justice Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi was elected president of the congress, which convened at a critical moment marked by rapidly evolving criminal threats and growing pressure on international cooperation frameworks.

Recommended For You

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Al Nuaimi warned of a new generation of crime driven by artificial intelligence and multi-agent systems capable of executing complex, high-impact operations across borders.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

He cited cybercrime, human trafficking, money laundering and terrorism financing as the most pressing threats confronting the international community, calling for a careful balance between security imperatives, victims' rights and the rehabilitation and reintegration of offenders.

The minister described the UAE's network of judicial partnerships not merely as legal instruments but as diplomatic tools to build trust, attract investment and facilitate the movement of people, framing criminal justice cooperation as a pillar of the country's broader international engagement.

He called on member states to adopt the Abu Dhabi Declaration as a binding strategic framework to guide collective action over the next five years and stressed the need to close legislative gaps that allow transnational crime to flourish.

The congress drew more than 5,100 government representatives, surpassing all previous editions.

Dr Monica Juma, Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Secretary-General of the congress, said the turnout reflected a shared determination to act. "We have not come to Abu Dhabi simply to describe how the world has changed. We have come to decide how we must respond," she said.

Juma announced that over 40 pledges had already been submitted by member states ahead of the formal sessions and urged governments to accelerate the signing and ratification of the UN Convention against Cybercrime.

She described Abu Dhabi as an opportunity to restore confidence in multilateralism at a time when that confidence is being tested.

Sonja Yee, UNODC Chief of Advocacy, highlighted the congress's Generation Justice initiative, which brought youth voices into the proceedings through a dedicated forum and lab. "How can you have shared solutions if you don't involve the young leaders of tomorrow?" she said.

Yee added that the UAE had demonstrated its role as a convener of nations to address shared challenges including cybercrime, transnational organised crime and human trafficking, noting that Abu Dhabi had previously hosted the UN Convention against Corruption conference of states parties in 2019.

In a video address, UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed congratulated Al Nuaimi on his election as congress president and warned that criminal networks are rapidly exploiting digital spaces, widening inequalities and governance gaps.

She called for justice systems that protect women and girls from technology-facilitated violence and leave no one behind. "Justice cannot be a privilege," she said.

The congress runs until October 1 and will consider the adoption of the Abu Dhabi Declaration alongside sessions addressing AI-enabled crime, cybersecurity, anti-corruption and wildlife trafficking.

UAE: Human trafficking survivor gets Dubai Police diploma, helps raise awareness UAE: Dh21 million from phone scams, cyber crimes recovered and returned to victims

ALSO READ