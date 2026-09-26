NDA Leaders Meet In Bengaluru BJP-JD(S) To Jointly Contest 4 Council Seats

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 26 (IANS) The BJP and JD(S) have decided to jointly contest elections to four Legislative Council seats in Karnataka, with leaders of the two parties arriving at an understanding to fight the polls together at an NDA meeting held in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The NDA meeting in Bengaluru on Saturday was attended by BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra, Union Minister and JD(S) State President H.D. Kumaraswamy, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashoka, JD(S) Legislative Party Leader in the Assembly Suresh Babu, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and JD(S) Legislative Party Leader in the Council S.L. Bhojegowda.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Vijayendra said a special meeting of BJP and JD(S) leaders had been convened to discuss preparations for the upcoming Legislative Council elections to one teachers' constituency and two graduates' constituencies.

He said the two parties had decided to contest all four seats together and work jointly to ensure victory in all the constituencies.

“We have decided that the BJP and JD(S) should contest the elections together in all four constituencies. We have to win all four seats and work together towards that goal,” Vijayendra said.

He added that the responsibilities of party leaders for each constituency had also been announced.

Vijayendra further alleged that Congress legislators in the state government had lost confidence in Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

“Even Congress MLAs in the ruling party are losing confidence in the Chief Minister. The ruling party legislators themselves have lost confidence in the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister is unable to get a grip on the administration,” he said.

He also alleged that the state government had been reduced to making announcements without adequate funds to implement them.

Vijayendra said this had become evident through a letter issued by the Finance Department, and alleged that there was no money in the state treasury.

He accused the D.K. Shivakumar-led government of being limited to making announcements.

He said the BJP and JD(S) would jointly take up agitations in the coming days and discuss strategies for bringing the NDA to power in Karnataka.

“We have also discussed how both parties can fight together in the coming days and how the party should come to power in the state. We have discussed bringing an NDA government to power in Karnataka,” he said.