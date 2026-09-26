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Information Campaign Underway Against Azerbaijan Parliament Commission


2026-09-26 05:46:32
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. An information campaign directed against Azerbaijan has been conducted from the territory of Türkiye in recent days.

This was reflected in the statement by the Azerbaijani Parliament's Temporary Commission on Countering Foreign Interference and Hybrid Threats.

According to the statement, the commission has investigated-within the scope of its mandate-the information campaign launched against our country via social media platforms from the territory of the fraternal Türkiye.

Monitoring has revealed the following:

- This campaign, initiated by certain centers, aims not only to target the relations of friendship, brotherhood, and alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye but is also designed to mislead public opinion, foster distrust among citizens toward our state and its institutions, and create polarization within society;

- The campaign is being conducted in a coordinated manner through targeted advertisements and both genuine and fake social media accounts.

"We should note with regret that a number of well-intentioned individuals within the societies of Azerbaijan and Türkiye - nations that remain steadfastly committed to the 'one nation, two states' principle - are also lending their support to this malicious campaign. Furthermore, the campaign persists despite the fact that such activities entail legal liability under the laws of Türkiye.

Information regarding the participants in this coordinated information campaign will be submitted to the relevant state authorities of Azerbaijan.

The Temporary Commission on Foreign Interference and Hybrid Threats calls upon our citizens and our brothers in Türkiye to exercise caution and refrain from believing false information during this sensitive period," the statement said.

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Trend News Agency

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