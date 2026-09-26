Domestic Tourist Visits Reach 428.55 Crore, Forex Earnings From Tourism Hit Over Rs 2.76 Lakh Crore

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) Domestic tourist visits reached 428.55 crore in 2025, while foreign tourist visits rose to 2.53 crore and foreign exchange earnings from tourism increased to Rs 2,76,831 crore, a government factsheet showed on Saturday.

In India, the sector is emerging as an important contributor to economic growth, employment, and livelihoods, contributing 5.22 per cent to GDP and supporting 8.46 crore jobs in 2023-24.

India is also strengthening its digital tourism ecosystem through e-Visa, the Incredible India Digital Platform and NIDHI+, with AI enabling more personalised and seamless travel experiences, said the factsheet ahead of the 'World Tourism Day 2026', to be observed on September 27 under the theme“Digital Agenda and Artificial Intelligence to Redesign Tourism”.

Alongside digital innovation, initiatives such as Swadesh Darshan 2.0, PRASHAD, cruise tourism and tourism skill development are expanding destinations, improving visitor experiences and creating livelihood opportunities.

Globally, travel and tourism contributed $10.9 trillion, or 10 per cent of global GDP, in 2024, while supporting 357 million jobs and generating $1.9 trillion in international visitor spending.

The tourism sector's contribution to India's economy is measured through the Tourism Satellite Account (TSA).

TSA is the official accounting framework used to measure the tourism sector's direct and indirect economic contributions.

Moreover, India has steadily simplified international travel through the e-Visa facility, introduced in 2014 with Electronic Travel Authorisation for nationals of 43 countries.

The facility has since expanded significantly and is now available to nationals of 172 countries.

Entry is permitted through 88 international ports, including 37 airports, 38 seaports, and 13 land ports.

India now issues roughly 78 per cent of all visas as electronic visas. The country also processes approximately 95 per cent of e-Visa applications within 72 hours, making travel more convenient and accessible for international visitors, according to the factsheet.

Notably, the revamped Incredible India Digital Platform takes digital tourism a step further. It offers virtual experiences across India's cultural, heritage, adventure, gastronomical, wellness, art and craft, and rural attractions. Its AI-powered tool personalises visitor experiences through features such as real-time weather updates, city exploration, and essential travel services.