Congress Cites Lop Gandhi's Previous 'Vote Theft' Allegations After NDA Allies Seek Clarification From ECI

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) The Congress on Saturday cited the previous 'vote chori' allegations made by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi against the BJP-led Centre, a day after NDA allies LJP (Ram Vilas), Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) and the TDP sought clarifications from the Election Commission of India (ECI) over reports of differences within the poll panel.

On Friday, Union Minister and LJP (Ram Vilas) President Chirag Paswan, Rajya Sabha MP and RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha and TDP MP Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu asked the ECI to clear "confusion" among citizens regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and issue a "clarification".

Reacting to it, Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat remarked that the truth cannot be defeated.

Speaking to IANS, he said: "Our leader Rahul Gandhi has been constantly speaking over the issue and has even presented facts. Today, those allegations are coming out to be true."

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee Vice-President, V Gurunadham, also stated that LoP Gandhi had "first raised the issue" regarding the SIR process and the ECI, while lashing out at Chirag Paswan's remarks that he was not particularly concerned by allegations made by Opposition leaders such as Rahul Gandhi.

"Around a year back Rahul Gandhi had already said that vote theft is taking place at the behest of the BJP-led government, by the Election of Commission. Rahul Gandhi was the one who brought the issue at the forefront...Chirag Paswan is also in the same school like that of the BJP," he told IANS.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate added: "The right to vote gives us the power to elect our government or to dislodge them if they don't work in favour of the people. That right is under attack, and which is why the laws that are being made after vote theft are all illegal, it's all unauthorised."

"The reality is that the Election Commission has been caught with its hand in the cookie jar as far as vote theft is concerned. If you are an NDA ally, you need to wake up to the reality. You need to face the brutal reality that this is what is happening, the people in this country are aggrieved, they are angry, and they are forcing you to act. If you don't act today, you will face the might of the Indian law as well as the Indian people very soon," she stated.

Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said that the allies are seeking clarification in order to maintain their "bargaining power within the NDA".

"If their alliance partners are raising questions over the SIR, it is because they know that the BJP can win whichever election it wants. Other political parties can be defeated whenever the BJP wants. Their concern is that their bargaining power within the NDA may be affected, and they may be denied ministerial positions or other benefits. That is why everyone is concerned that elections in the country should be conducted fairly," he told IANS.