Bangladesh To Observe World Tourism Day With Focus On AI, Digital Tourism

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Bangladesh will observe World Tourism Day 2026 with a week-long program highlighting the growing role of digital technology and artificial intelligence in tourism, alongside exhibitions, stakeholder meetings, cultural activities and the launch of a national tourism award.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism will organize the programs from September 27 to October 3, bringing together government agencies, tourism businesses, academics, diplomats and other stakeholders.

This year's global World Tourism Day theme, designated by UN Tourism, is“Digital Agenda and Artificial Intelligence to Redesign Tourism.” Bangladesh's observance will focus on how digital tools and AI can be applied to tourism promotion, destination experiences and the broader development of the domestic tourism industry.

The week-long program will begin on September 27 with a rally from Parjatan Bhaban in West Agargaon, Sher-e-Bangla Nagar. The rally is scheduled to feature representations of Bangladesh's traditional lifestyle, ethnic heritage and the history and attractions of Dhaka.

A bicycle rally will follow, while Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation will organize a city tour for underprivileged children, giving them an opportunity to visit several attractions in the capital.

Abul Kalam Azad Siddiqui, chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, is scheduled to attend the opening rally as chief guest.

The celebrations will continue on September 28 with a stakeholder exchange meeting at the conference room of Parjatan Bhaban. The meeting will bring together representatives of the tourism sector to discuss development issues and cooperation with the Bangladesh Tourism Board.

Another meeting is scheduled for Sept. 30 with diplomats representing countries identified as important tourism source markets for Bangladesh. The session will focus on mutual cooperation and opportunities for increasing inbound tourism.

The main World Tourism Day program will be held on October 3 at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

Twelve thematic exhibition stalls will be set up as part of the main event. The displays will cover Bangladesh's traditional culture and cuisine, geographical indication products, handicrafts, souvenirs, handloom and textiles, ethnic minority heritage, tourist destinations and traditional lifestyles.

Technology will be a major component of the exhibition. Visitors will be able to see demonstrations showing how AI and digital technology can be used to create virtual tourism experiences, including destination-based presentations, virtual time-travel concepts and AI-supported destination photography.

A seminar on“Digital Agenda and Artificial Intelligence to Redesign Tourism” will follow the opening of the exhibition.

Barrister Mutasim Billah Faruqui, chief executive officer of the Bangladesh Tourism Board, will deliver the welcome address. A video message from Shaikha Al-Nuais, secretary-general of UN Tourism, is also scheduled for the event.

Dr. Mohammad Ruhul Amin, an associate professor in the Department of Tourism and Hospitality Management at the University of Dhaka, will present the keynote paper.

Representatives of the Tourist Police, Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation and the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism are also scheduled to address the seminar. Among them are G M Azizur Rahman, additional inspector general of Tourist Police; Md. Shamimuzzaman, chairman of Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation; and Md. Abdur Rouf, additional secretary of the ministry.

The program will also feature addresses by lawmakers Abul Kalam Azad Siddiqui and Ali Newaz Mahmud Khaiyum, state minister for cultural affairs.

One of the major additions to this year's observance will be the introduction of the Bangladesh Tourism Award 2026, which will be presented for the first time to recognize contributions to the country's tourism industry.

The Bangladesh Tourism Board, under the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, will confer awards in 13 categories. The initiative is intended to recognize individuals, organizations, entrepreneurs and tourism-related initiatives that have contributed to areas such as sustainable tourism, service quality, innovation, digital transformation and community participation.

The award categories will also recognize efforts involving women's and youth empowerment and the preservation of Bangladesh's environmental and cultural heritage.

The introduction of the award is expected to provide a national platform for recognizing different parts of the tourism industry, including initiatives that contribute to local communities and promote new approaches to tourism development.

The main discussion session will be attended by M. Rashiduzzaman Millat, minister for civil aviation and tourism, as chief guest. Ali Newaz Mahmud Khaiyum and Abul Kalam Azad Siddiqui will attend as special guests.

The session will be chaired by Fahmida Akhtar, secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism.

The week-long observance is being organized with participation from a broad range of public and private tourism stakeholders. Besides the Bangladesh Tourism Board and Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation, the program involves the Tourist Police, agencies under the tourism ministry, hotels and resorts, tour operators, travel agencies, amusement park associations, universities, district administrations and representatives of tourism destinations.

The organizers are also seeking to use the World Tourism Day platform to bring greater attention to the potential of digitalization and AI in Bangladesh's tourism sector. The focus comes as tourism destinations increasingly use digital platforms to reach visitors and technology becomes more prominent in travel planning, destination marketing and visitor experiences.

The program will conclude with a cultural performance in cooperation with the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, adding a cultural component to the discussions on technology and the future of tourism.

Tourism industry representatives, professionals and members of the public have been invited to participate in the different events scheduled during the week.

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