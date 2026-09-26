Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow's Decree Forces Pvt Businesses To Opt For Air-Defense Systems To Defend Against Drone Attacks

MENAFN - Live Mint) Russia, which started the war in Ukraine in February 2022, is now seeing widespread ramifications of the conflict as Ukraine intensifies its drone strikes across Moscow. The threat is increasingly spreading from the battlefield to Moscow's economy, compelling businesses to boost security, adapt operations, and prepare employees for new roles.

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According to The Wall Street Journal, the Kremlin last month mandated that businesses across the country take measures to protect themselves. In an official decree, the Kremlin warned that any company that fails to take responsibility for protecting itself against Ukrainian drone attacks could face temporary seizure.

The decision came after a Ukrainian drone targeted one of Russia's biggest steel producers earlier this year, with the company's owner, Alexei Mordashov, bringing in an air-defence system to safeguard the company's biggest mill on Moscow's outskirts.

The move by Severstal, a steel giant, set an example of how Moscow's private industries are now being drawn into the war and forced to fend for themselves as Kyiv intensifies its strikes. The growing threat is affecting Russia's economy, disrupting businesses and altering job responsibilities, with security guards and even postal workers increasingly being drawn into efforts to defend against drone attacks.

Russian businesses take air-defence systems on lease

Several businesses across Russia are now leasing air-defence systems from defence companies or building their own, with some job advertisements showing that companies are now hiring gunners to shoot down drones.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the report noted the different approaches businesses across Moscow are now taking to obtain air defences. While some are paying the Defence Ministry to rent a system through monthly payments, others are opting for a cheaper route by seeking help from engineers at defence companies to build systems for them.

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In the first six months of 2026, Russian businesses reportedly spent over 440 million rubles on counter-drone systems, marking a seven-fold jump compared with the same period the previous year.

Separately, Moscow's Finance Ministry earlier this month suggested that it was considering tax incentives to offset the costs private companies incur in defending against drone attacks and repairing damage caused by strikes.

Moscow's large size, which once helped it defend against invasions by Hitler and Napoleon, is now becoming a vulnerability, stretching its air-defence capabilities thin across a vast landmass that is difficult to protect in its entirety.

As a result, President Vladimir Putin 's government is now shifting the responsibility of defending against drones from the military to citizens. Earlier this month, Moscow's decree stated that the country's postal workers would be allowed to carry weapons to shoot down drones. However, it did not specify the kind of weapons that postal workers would be allowed to use.

Russian businesses post ads for special guards

On Avito, a Russian classifieds platform similar to Craigslist, companies are advertising positions for guards tasked with patrolling facilities, monitoring the skies, detecting drones, and shooting them down. One vacancy in the Moscow region offers a starting salary of 240,000 rubles a month, or nearly $3,000, along with signing and performance bonuses. Positions protecting the Crimean Bridge, which links Russia with the Ukrainian peninsula annexed by Moscow in 2014, can pay more than twice as much. Some positions require workers to sign one-year contracts with the Defence Ministry while assuring them they will not be deployed to the front lines.

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Kyiv has recently increased its drone production significantly, allowing its military to carry out widespread attacks deep inside Russian territory. Since March 2026, Ukrainian drones have launched roughly 200 strikes on Russian refineries and hit some 36 logistics centres, including those of Russia's biggest online retailers, Ozon and Wildberries.