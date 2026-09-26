CFTC Files Lawsuit Over $950M Crypto-Linked FX Scheme Involving Cash FX

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has filed a federal lawsuit accusing Cash FX Group and three individuals of running a large foreign-exchange investment scheme tied to crypto, alleging that investors were sold a multilevel-marketing Ponzi structure with promised returns far above anything justified by actual trading activity.

According to the CFTC, the complaint was filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, seeking to hold accountable Cash FX and its CEO, Huascar Jose Lopez Castillo of Brazil, as well as The Conversion Pros and its CEO, Ronald Pope of Oregon, and Justin Halladay of Florida.

The CFTC alleges the defendants collected more than $950 million for a purported retail forex trading“commodity pool.” The regulator says the operation used new participant funds to cover promised or fictitious trading profits rather than genuine trading performance. Prosecutors claim the defendants misrepresented trading methods, including claims involving expert traders, proprietary algorithms, and artificial intelligence. The CFTC estimates participants lost at least $406 million, citing alleged false accounting provided to investors.

Key takeawaysCFTC alleges crypto-linked forex“commodity pool” was a Ponzi scheme

In its complaint, the CFTC alleges that Cash FX Group and the three individuals operated a multilevel marketing Ponzi scheme that solicited and accepted over $950 million from participants for purported trading of retail foreign currency contracts through a commodity pool.

Under the CFTC's allegations, the promotional pitch centered on the idea that investor money would be actively managed by highly sophisticated systems-expert traders, proprietary algorithms, and artificial intelligence-while offering weekly return promises that, according to the agency, could reach up to 15%.

The complaint further contends that the defendants conducted only minimal forex trading, while most of the participant funds were misappropriated. The CFTC says the scheme relied on inflows from new participants to sustain earlier payouts described as trading gains.

Fictitious profits, misappropriation, and alleged false reporting

The CFTC's allegations describe a mechanism common to Ponzi structures: investors are told their funds are being used to generate profits through trading, but payouts are funded primarily by fresh money coming into the system.

As described by the CFTC, the defendants allegedly redirected millions of dollars to each defendant while using incoming participant contributions to support claims of profit generation. The complaint also alleges the defendants provided participants with false accounting statements.

On losses, the CFTC claims participants lost at least $406 million, based on the agency's allegations that participants were misled about performance and fund handling.

Why this enforcement matters as the CFTC moves toward wider crypto oversight

This case lands as U.S. regulators continue to refine how they oversee crypto-adjacent markets and marketing practices. While the CFTC lawsuit focuses on an alleged forex investment pool and the handling of investor funds, it also reflects the broader enforcement posture that has repeatedly targeted schemes that borrow the language of sophisticated technology while operating without legitimate risk controls or verifiable trading activity.

Earlier coverage from Cointelegraph noted that the CFTC had submitted a new regulatory action covering crypto asset transactions and markets for White House review on Sept. 18. That step came after the Senate failed to advance the CLARITY Act, which would have aimed to establish a federal regulatory framework for crypto markets.

Although the enforcement action in this case does not hinge on new legislative outcomes, it fits into an environment where the agency is signaling continued attention to fraud, manipulation, and misleading representations-whether the scheme is marketed as trading, algorithmic investing, or“managed” returns tied to financial products.

What to watch next

As the lawsuit proceeds, investors and market participants should watch for how the court addresses the CFTC's claims about fund handling, the alleged extent of actual forex trading, and whether the defendants can rebut allegations of misappropriation and false accounting. The case also underscores that, even amid regulatory uncertainty, regulators can pursue fraud charges through existing enforcement authorities.

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