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Jordan Calls for International Measures to Support Two-State Solution
(MENAFN) Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi calls for stronger international action against policies that he says are damaging prospects for peace, warning that Israel will continue such measures unless faced with “effective international measures” to deter them.
Safadi makes the remarks during a meeting in New York marking the first anniversary of the New York Declaration Conference, held on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly and organized by France, Britain, Canada and Saudi Arabia, according to reports.
He says international backing for a two-state solution must be “translated into practical steps that deter Israel,” arguing that current Israeli policies are “undermining the prospects of achieving peace.”
Safadi says that “while the international community is working to achieve a just peace, the Israeli government is undermining the two-state solution” – which he describes as the “only path to peace” – through actions that violate international law.
He further argues that Israel believes it can disregard the views of most countries supporting the two-state solution because, in his view, it has not faced sufficient accountability or effective international deterrence over policies affecting prospects for peace.
“Israel claims it does not care about the positions of the majority of countries that support the two-state solution because it has not been held accountable for policies that undermine peace prospects or faced effective international deterrence,” Safadi said.
Safadi makes the remarks during a meeting in New York marking the first anniversary of the New York Declaration Conference, held on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly and organized by France, Britain, Canada and Saudi Arabia, according to reports.
He says international backing for a two-state solution must be “translated into practical steps that deter Israel,” arguing that current Israeli policies are “undermining the prospects of achieving peace.”
Safadi says that “while the international community is working to achieve a just peace, the Israeli government is undermining the two-state solution” – which he describes as the “only path to peace” – through actions that violate international law.
He further argues that Israel believes it can disregard the views of most countries supporting the two-state solution because, in his view, it has not faced sufficient accountability or effective international deterrence over policies affecting prospects for peace.
“Israel claims it does not care about the positions of the majority of countries that support the two-state solution because it has not been held accountable for policies that undermine peace prospects or faced effective international deterrence,” Safadi said.
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