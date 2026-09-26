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Roketsan Expands KARAOK System with Aerial Target Capability
(MENAFN) Turkish defense company Roketsan announces that its KARAOK Short-Range Anti-Tank Weapon System successfully strikes an aerial target for the first time, expanding the system’s operational capabilities.
"KARAOK, the agile power of the battlefield, successfully hit an aerial target for the first time.”
The company says the system’s ability to engage aerial targets alongside ground targets broadens its range of applications against different types of threats.
“With KARAOK extending its effectiveness against ground targets to aerial targets, we are strengthening our versatile engagement capability against diverse threats," it said.
Roketsan CEO Murat Ikinci also points to the system’s expanded operational role following the successful test.
"Our KARAOK Short-Range Anti-Tank Weapon System has expanded its operational scope by successfully hitting an aerial target for the first time,” he said. “With the different capabilities we integrate into our systems, we continue to provide effective solutions to changing needs in the field.”
KARAOK uses an infrared imaging seeker that allows it to operate during both daytime and nighttime. The system is also designed with armor-piercing capabilities for battlefield use.
The weapon system can engage both stationary and moving targets, according to the company.
"KARAOK, the agile power of the battlefield, successfully hit an aerial target for the first time.”
The company says the system’s ability to engage aerial targets alongside ground targets broadens its range of applications against different types of threats.
“With KARAOK extending its effectiveness against ground targets to aerial targets, we are strengthening our versatile engagement capability against diverse threats," it said.
Roketsan CEO Murat Ikinci also points to the system’s expanded operational role following the successful test.
"Our KARAOK Short-Range Anti-Tank Weapon System has expanded its operational scope by successfully hitting an aerial target for the first time,” he said. “With the different capabilities we integrate into our systems, we continue to provide effective solutions to changing needs in the field.”
KARAOK uses an infrared imaging seeker that allows it to operate during both daytime and nighttime. The system is also designed with armor-piercing capabilities for battlefield use.
The weapon system can engage both stationary and moving targets, according to the company.
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