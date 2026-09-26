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Belgian Air Traffic Controllers Pause Strike for Mediation

Belgian Air Traffic Controllers Pause Strike for Mediation


2026-09-26 04:32:05
(MENAFN) Unions representing air traffic controllers at Belgian air navigation service provider Skeyes suspend strike action at Brussels South Charleroi Airport to allow talks with an appointed mediator, according to reports.

The controllers had been carrying out overnight strikes since Sept. 16, with work stoppages running from 10 p.m. (2000GMT) until 8 a.m. (0600GMT). The action has disrupted airport operations.

The labor dispute is mainly linked to the distribution of additional compensation for employees working night shifts.

The union supports a proposal from Mobility Minister Jean-Luc Crucke to bring in an independent mediator to help settle the disagreement between the workers and Skeyes.

The temporary suspension is intended to create room for mediation and negotiations aimed at resolving the remaining issues between the unions and the air navigation service provider.

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