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Poll Shows Opposition Bloc Ahead of Netanyahu Camp in Knesset Race
(MENAFN) A new poll shows parties in Israel’s opposition bloc projected to win 54 seats in the Knesset, compared with 50 seats for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition if elections were held today. Neither side would reach the 61 seats needed to form a government, while Arab parties are projected to secure 12 seats.
The survey is conducted by Sample research and consulting among 2,498 respondents and carries a margin of error of 4.4 percentage points. The figures come ahead of Israel’s Oct. 27 general election.
Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar is projected to emerge as the largest party with 23 seats, followed by Netanyahu’s Likud with 20. Naftali Bennett’s Together is expected to receive 13 seats, while the Democrats and Yisrael Beiteinu are each projected to take nine.
Together, Yashar, Together, the Democrats and Yisrael Beiteinu account for 54 seats in the projection.
On the coalition side, United Torah Judaism is projected to win eight seats, Shas seven, Otzma Yehudit six, Religious Zionism five and the Reservists-New Economic Party four. Combined with Likud’s 20 seats, these parties total 50 seats.
The survey therefore shows neither bloc reaching the 61-seat threshold required for a parliamentary majority, with the projected distribution leaving Arab parties and other groups outside the two main blocs potentially relevant to coalition formation.
The survey is conducted by Sample research and consulting among 2,498 respondents and carries a margin of error of 4.4 percentage points. The figures come ahead of Israel’s Oct. 27 general election.
Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar is projected to emerge as the largest party with 23 seats, followed by Netanyahu’s Likud with 20. Naftali Bennett’s Together is expected to receive 13 seats, while the Democrats and Yisrael Beiteinu are each projected to take nine.
Together, Yashar, Together, the Democrats and Yisrael Beiteinu account for 54 seats in the projection.
On the coalition side, United Torah Judaism is projected to win eight seats, Shas seven, Otzma Yehudit six, Religious Zionism five and the Reservists-New Economic Party four. Combined with Likud’s 20 seats, these parties total 50 seats.
The survey therefore shows neither bloc reaching the 61-seat threshold required for a parliamentary majority, with the projected distribution leaving Arab parties and other groups outside the two main blocs potentially relevant to coalition formation.
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