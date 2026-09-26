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Emine Erdogan Urges Sustainable Consumption Over Throwaway Culture
(MENAFN) Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan calls for a transition away from a "throwaway culture" that relies heavily on disposable products and toward more sustainable consumption centered on durable and long-lasting goods.
Speaking at the International Energy Agency High-Level Energy Transition Dialogue at UN headquarters, Erdogan highlights the need to rethink consumption patterns as part of broader efforts to address environmental challenges.
She says record-breaking temperatures, prolonged heat waves, wildfires, floods and severe storms are becoming more frequent, linking these developments to rising energy consumption and increasing greenhouse gas emissions.
"We should not limit the issue of energy transition solely to the question: How can we produce more clean energy? We should first approach the issue by asking: Why do we have to produce more energy?" she said.
Erdogan argues that tackling waste requires addressing its underlying causes rather than focusing only on disposal. She points out that products ultimately thrown away contain energy, natural resources and human labor that have already been consumed in their production.
Speaking at the International Energy Agency High-Level Energy Transition Dialogue at UN headquarters, Erdogan highlights the need to rethink consumption patterns as part of broader efforts to address environmental challenges.
She says record-breaking temperatures, prolonged heat waves, wildfires, floods and severe storms are becoming more frequent, linking these developments to rising energy consumption and increasing greenhouse gas emissions.
"We should not limit the issue of energy transition solely to the question: How can we produce more clean energy? We should first approach the issue by asking: Why do we have to produce more energy?" she said.
Erdogan argues that tackling waste requires addressing its underlying causes rather than focusing only on disposal. She points out that products ultimately thrown away contain energy, natural resources and human labor that have already been consumed in their production.
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