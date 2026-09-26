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Belgium Endures Severe Drought as Rainfall, Water Levels Decline
(MENAFN) Belgium is experiencing one of its most prolonged dry periods in decades, with a persistent lack of rainfall putting pressure on water supplies and raising concerns about drinking water production, particularly in Brussels, according to reports.
Around 80% of the country is affected by a significant rainfall deficit, according to Belgium’s Royal Meteorological Institute.
The conditions are especially pronounced in southern parts of the country, while rainfall levels in some areas of West Flanders and Limburg remain closer to seasonal norms.
In Uccle, a Brussels municipality that hosts a long-term meteorological observation station, rainfall for the month is expected to reach only about 21 to 22 millimeters, significantly below the usual monthly average of roughly 65 millimeters.
Forecasters do not expect major rainfall in the immediate future, with substantial precipitation potentially delayed until November, according to reports.
"For such a long, uninterrupted period of drought, we have to go all the way back to the 1970s," Mormal said, adding that the current situation is comparable to the drought of 2018 but could worsen if the dry conditions continue.
The extended period of limited rainfall is also placing increasing pressure on the country’s water production.
Around 80% of the country is affected by a significant rainfall deficit, according to Belgium’s Royal Meteorological Institute.
The conditions are especially pronounced in southern parts of the country, while rainfall levels in some areas of West Flanders and Limburg remain closer to seasonal norms.
In Uccle, a Brussels municipality that hosts a long-term meteorological observation station, rainfall for the month is expected to reach only about 21 to 22 millimeters, significantly below the usual monthly average of roughly 65 millimeters.
Forecasters do not expect major rainfall in the immediate future, with substantial precipitation potentially delayed until November, according to reports.
"For such a long, uninterrupted period of drought, we have to go all the way back to the 1970s," Mormal said, adding that the current situation is comparable to the drought of 2018 but could worsen if the dry conditions continue.
The extended period of limited rainfall is also placing increasing pressure on the country’s water production.
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