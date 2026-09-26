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Palestinians Suffer Casualties in Israeli Strike on Southern Gaza
(MENAFN) Two Palestinians are killed and several others sustain injuries in an Israeli strike in the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday, despite a ceasefire remaining in place, according to local reports.
An Israeli drone targets a civilian vehicle at a busy intersection along Al-Rashid Street in the Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis, killing one Palestinian and injuring others, including people reported to be in critical condition.
The attack involves at least one missile, according to eyewitness accounts cited in reports.
A second Palestinian later dies after succumbing to severe injuries sustained in the same strike, according to medical sources.
Earlier in the day, 24-year-old Yahya Abu Samour dies from wounds suffered after Israeli forces shoot him in the Al-Satar al-Gharbi area north of Khan Younis on Tuesday evening, according to reports from Nasser Hospital.
Meanwhile, Israeli forces reportedly demolish Palestinian homes and other buildings in areas under their deployment east of Khan Younis, while heavy gunfire from military vehicles is heard in the vicinity.
In northern Gaza, eyewitnesses report that Israeli forces fire several artillery rounds toward areas east of Gaza City.
An Israeli drone targets a civilian vehicle at a busy intersection along Al-Rashid Street in the Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis, killing one Palestinian and injuring others, including people reported to be in critical condition.
The attack involves at least one missile, according to eyewitness accounts cited in reports.
A second Palestinian later dies after succumbing to severe injuries sustained in the same strike, according to medical sources.
Earlier in the day, 24-year-old Yahya Abu Samour dies from wounds suffered after Israeli forces shoot him in the Al-Satar al-Gharbi area north of Khan Younis on Tuesday evening, according to reports from Nasser Hospital.
Meanwhile, Israeli forces reportedly demolish Palestinian homes and other buildings in areas under their deployment east of Khan Younis, while heavy gunfire from military vehicles is heard in the vicinity.
In northern Gaza, eyewitnesses report that Israeli forces fire several artillery rounds toward areas east of Gaza City.
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